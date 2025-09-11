What's The Most Affordable Grocery Store In The US In 2025?

It's no secret that grocery store prices are at an all-time high. The USDA Economic Research Service has released numbers that suggest groceries cost 2.9% more in 2025 than they did in 2024. In addition to the already high prices, the government agency also predicts that prices will increase even more. As a result, people are on the hunt to find the best deals. Food Republic has done side-by-side comparisons of grocery stores' affordability in the past — for example, matching up how much staples cost at Aldi versus Publix.

However, we are pleased to report that a recent study found Target to be the most affordable grocery store in 15 different states. In June 2025, NetCredit analyzed over 2,000 stores (136 separate chains) in cities across the country to find the cheapest grocer. One of the main reasons that Target was determined to have the lowest prices is that while other stores were raising their prices, Target lowered the price across 5,000 everyday grocery items. This, in addition to Target's robust price match guarantee, which applies to both online and rival store pricing, seems to be what makes it the cheapest option in states like Florida and Hawaii. However, we did our own comparison in Utah, which the report listed as Target for the lowest, and we determined Walmart was cheaper. Bear in mind that prices fluctuate, and to get the best deal, you may have to rely on the price-match guarantee.

Despite the study finding that Target is the most affordable retailer in 15 states, the megastore is not the lowest option everywhere. Location is still the main factor in determining which store is the cheapest. If you live in New York, California, Michigan, and five other states, Walmart is the cheapest supermarket near you. But if you live in the Northwest, specifically Washington, Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon, Grocery Outlet is the cheapest by far. But if you live in Pennsylvania, you might want to visit the family-owned grocery chain Sharp Shooter, whose prices are lower than those of Trader Joe's.