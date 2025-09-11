What's The Most Affordable Grocery Store In The US In 2025?
It's no secret that grocery store prices are at an all-time high. The USDA Economic Research Service has released numbers that suggest groceries cost 2.9% more in 2025 than they did in 2024. In addition to the already high prices, the government agency also predicts that prices will increase even more. As a result, people are on the hunt to find the best deals. Food Republic has done side-by-side comparisons of grocery stores' affordability in the past — for example, matching up how much staples cost at Aldi versus Publix.
However, we are pleased to report that a recent study found Target to be the most affordable grocery store in 15 different states. In June 2025, NetCredit analyzed over 2,000 stores (136 separate chains) in cities across the country to find the cheapest grocer. One of the main reasons that Target was determined to have the lowest prices is that while other stores were raising their prices, Target lowered the price across 5,000 everyday grocery items. This, in addition to Target's robust price match guarantee, which applies to both online and rival store pricing, seems to be what makes it the cheapest option in states like Florida and Hawaii. However, we did our own comparison in Utah, which the report listed as Target for the lowest, and we determined Walmart was cheaper. Bear in mind that prices fluctuate, and to get the best deal, you may have to rely on the price-match guarantee.
Despite the study finding that Target is the most affordable retailer in 15 states, the megastore is not the lowest option everywhere. Location is still the main factor in determining which store is the cheapest. If you live in New York, California, Michigan, and five other states, Walmart is the cheapest supermarket near you. But if you live in the Northwest, specifically Washington, Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon, Grocery Outlet is the cheapest by far. But if you live in Pennsylvania, you might want to visit the family-owned grocery chain Sharp Shooter, whose prices are lower than those of Trader Joe's.
Ways to save money at the grocery store
Outside of going to the cheapest grocery store, there are still plenty of ways to save money on food. One way to save some cash is to skip buying meat from grocery chains altogether and visit your local butcher shop. Because butchers cut out the middlemen and get their product straight from farms and wholesalers, they pass the savings on to you.
Another way to lower your bill is to do grocery shopping alone, instead of making it a whole family activity. Going to the store alone will allow you to focus more, and you will be less likely to deviate from your grocery list (sticking to your grocery list is another way to save). And don't be afraid to buy things that are discounted because they're close to their expiry dates — if you don't use them immediately, you can freeze them.
Only buying whatever produce is in season is another way to curb spending. Aside from being the economical choice, it also guarantees that you are getting the maximum amount of nutrients. The longer food is held in storage, often the more its nutritional value degrades. Also, switching up the variety of produce you eat from time to time also guarantees you have a wider variety of vitamins in your diet. If you are trying to get the freshest produce possible, visiting your local grocer in the early morning, right as the store is opening, is likely your best bet.