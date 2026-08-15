The Worst Fast Food French Fries Don't Check Many Boxes
If you were to judge a fast food chain solely on its fries, you might be surprised by which ones come out on top, and which get left at the bottom. Of course, "good fries" is subjective, but we can all agree that they shouldn't be overly greasy or soggy, and there ought to be a nice crispness that gives way to pillowy soft insides. Surely this is the baseline for a good fast food french fry? So it is somewhat disappointing that Wendy's, which serves up superb fresh, never frozen beef sourced from across North America, has what Food Republic judged to be the worst fries when pitted against eight of its peers.
According to the reviewer, they don't check many boxes, and they were found to be lacking in box taste and texture. The reviewer thought them bland and surprisingly unseasoned, as well as decidedly un-crispy; in short, everything that could be unpleasant about a french fry.
This is especially surprising since in 2021 the fast food chain announced it was changing the recipe for its spuds, presumably for the better. And yet customers haven't been too impressed, with one Redditor accounting the loss of flavor by suggesting that Wendy's changed how it seasoned its fries "What actually changed was the salt they use[;] it's no longer packed with beef flavoring[,] and it's just pure salt." Another stated they, too, liked the old fries, that the retired spuds "actually tasted like potato[,] and the sea salt was [a] nice accent."
Is there any way to improve Wendy's fries?
Perhaps your family loves Wendy's, and while you are a fan of its burgers or deliciously tasty chili (which shines thanks to one ingredient), the fries have you craving fast food from somewhere else. If you get outvoted, and you're disappointed because you were craving a really superior french fry, it's no good crying over spilled oil. Instead, you can try rehabbing them at home. First things first: the texture. If you get to your kitchen and find that they have indeed gone soggy, you crisp them up yourself. The oven is a perfectly serviceable appliance (especially if you pop them in for a few minutes under the broiler), but your air fryer might be even better. If you opt for the latter, they won't take long at all — no more than five minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and you should be in business (the crisp french fry business, that is).
As for improving the flavor, before you give them a zap in the oven or air fryer, add some extra savory flavor by coating them in beef tallow (other chains like McDonald's use beef flavoring or tallow, so this adds crispiness and a moreish quality). Then jazz them up while they're still piping hot by tossing them in a little extra salt or any one of these Food Republic-approved seasonings, like a little garlic powder and parmesan, or smoked paprika and onion powder. If you have fresh herbs on hand, parsley, chives, or thyme can really brighten the potato, too.