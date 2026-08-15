The Worst Fast Food French Fries Don't Check Many Boxes

If you were to judge a fast food chain solely on its fries, you might be surprised by which ones come out on top, and which get left at the bottom. Of course, "good fries" is subjective, but we can all agree that they shouldn't be overly greasy or soggy, and there ought to be a nice crispness that gives way to pillowy soft insides. Surely this is the baseline for a good fast food french fry? So it is somewhat disappointing that Wendy's, which serves up superb fresh, never frozen beef sourced from across North America, has what Food Republic judged to be the worst fries when pitted against eight of its peers.

According to the reviewer, they don't check many boxes, and they were found to be lacking in box taste and texture. The reviewer thought them bland and surprisingly unseasoned, as well as decidedly un-crispy; in short, everything that could be unpleasant about a french fry.

This is especially surprising since in 2021 the fast food chain announced it was changing the recipe for its spuds, presumably for the better. And yet customers haven't been too impressed, with one Redditor accounting the loss of flavor by suggesting that Wendy's changed how it seasoned its fries "What actually changed was the salt they use[;] it's no longer packed with beef flavoring[,] and it's just pure salt." Another stated they, too, liked the old fries, that the retired spuds "actually tasted like potato[,] and the sea salt was [a] nice accent."