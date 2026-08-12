12 Mistakes To Avoid Making With Chicken & Dumplings

Getting that airy, biscuit-like texture from your dumplings takes a little finesse. You can't go at the dough the way you would a wonton or potsticker wrapper. Restraint is key here. You want to stir the flour together with your liquid only until it's just combined, then stop as soon as the last streaks of flour disappear.

Don't panic if the dough looks a little lumpy. Forcing it into one perfectly smooth, cohesive mass might get you a prettier result, but chasing aesthetics at this point can be counterproductive. Every turn of the spoon develops more gluten, and while that's preferred and even prized in bread dough, dumplings and gluten are not chummy at all. An overwrought dough will likely churn out dumplings that are dense or chewy, or worse, prone to falling apart when dunked in gravy.

So how do you know you've overmixed it? Trust your eyes. A good chicken-and-dumplings dough should look a little scruffy, not silky smooth. It should still hold together when scooped, though. If it's so shaggy that it crumbles apart, you've strayed too far in the opposite direction and should add a splash of milk, broth, or water to help it come together. Unfortunately, there's not much you can do to rescue an overwrought dumpling dough. At that point, your best bet is to trash the whole thing and start from scratch.