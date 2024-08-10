Make Chicken And Dumplings Easily With The Help Of One Canned Ingredient

Chicken and dumplings is a dish that emblematizes comfort food for good reason — it is creamy, hearty, warm, spoonable, and satisfying. It is also pretty affordable to make, but the dumplings do come at a cost. You have to spend a lot of extra time making the dough from scratch! However, there is a hack that saves you this step, and it yields a final product that really is just as delicious. All you need are refrigerated canned biscuits.

Start by making a chicken and dumplings base. Then, simply cut the canned biscuits into pieces, or flatten out each disc and slice them into strips. Remember, they will puff up significantly as they cook. While the stew is simmering, drop the biscuit dough into the pot piece by piece. Give the whole thing a gentle stir, and then put the lid on so that they can steam properly. You want to keep the mixture bubbling at a simmer so that they cook evenly and do not stick to each other or the bottom of the pot. The dumplings will take about 10 to 15 minutes to cook through, depending on the size.

And just like that, you have got semi-homemade chicken and dumplings that taste like you went through a whole lot of trouble. You can also use this tip to make a hands-off slow cooker chicken and dumplings recipe, too.