15 Vintage Dishes Your Grandparents Probably Made All The Time

When you think of your grandparents, you may well think of Sunday dinners, Thanksgiving, or other holidays and family get-togethers centered around food. These memories bring back the smell and taste of dishes you've come to associate with your elders and generations gone by. There are countless recipes that trace their origins back to our grandparents' youth and younger adulthood, becoming staples in their diet for a number of different reasons. From stretching the family budget to feeding large groups of people in a timely (and ideally tasty) manner, these were the kinds of dishes that our forebears kept coming back to time and again.

We're here to take a closer look at some of these interminable salads soups, sides, and mains. While borne from bygone eras and some hard economic conditions, these dishes were integral to home cookery of the past (and in some cases, still are). They might induce memories of comfort, warmth, or even derision if you couldn't stand that green bean casserole you folks made you eat alongside your holiday turkey. Either way, they're worthy of recognition — grandparents are among the wisest people we know, so these dishes must have something going for them.