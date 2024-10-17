The Easiest Pasta Shapes To Make From Scratch
Do you wish you could make homemade pasta for your favorite fettuccine alfredo recipe, but worry that you lack the necessary kitchen tools for the job? According to the owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., as long as you stick to basic pasta shapes that are easy to cut by hand, you can make your own noodles without much fuss.
Chef Mirabile, who also hosts Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, told Food Republic that "Basic fettuccine, tagliatelle or pappardelle is the easiest, just roll out and cut. Simple cutting and minimal equipment." These three pasta varieties are categorized as long, flat noodles that vary slightly in width, with pappardelle being the widest and fettuccine the thinnest. However, all can be prepared and cut using the same protocol.
A basic pasta dough usually involves mixing flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt by hand. Once formed, the should rest for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Pasta dough is exponentially easier to roll out once the added flour has been properly hydrated and the gluten has had a chance to relax. Instead of using a pasta roller to create thin sheets of dough, plus wire strings to create even cuts, use a rolling pin and a sharp knife or pizza cutter. In no time, you'll have enough homemade noodles to elevate your favorite pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners.
How to cut and serve homemade fettuccine, tagliatelle, and pappardelle
After resting the dough, you should carefully flour your work surface and roll out your pasta dough as even and flat as you can. For added insurance, sprinkle more flour on your dough as needed to avoid sticking. After it's is rolled into a long thin rectangle, cut your noodles with your tool of choice. Alternatively, to achieve a more precise cut, first fold your sheet of dough using a loose accordion-style, with the sheet stacked up on itself vertically. This technique further prevents the dough from sticking together. Cut the prepared stack into thin or wide strips of pasta, then just unfold your noodles and add a bit more flour so they stay separated.
Fresh pasta cooks faster than dried pre-packaged noodles, so have your sauce ready and consider how you want to serve your homemade dish. Long, wide noodles are traditionally served with hearty meat sauces like Bolognese or ragu. Besides using the best ingredient to simplify any meat sauce, try adding in your favorite Italian herbs such as basil, parsley, and oregano. Variations of creamy pasta sauce also work well with our expert's recommended pasta shapes. Consider pasta carbonara with pancetta and peas, or sauces made with pureed white beans or butternut squash. By following Chef Mirabile's advice, even if you don't have the gadget every home cook needs for quicker fresh pasta, you can still create delicious noodles with ease.