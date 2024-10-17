The Easiest Pasta Shapes To Make From Scratch

Do you wish you could make homemade pasta for your favorite fettuccine alfredo recipe, but worry that you lack the necessary kitchen tools for the job? According to the owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., as long as you stick to basic pasta shapes that are easy to cut by hand, you can make your own noodles without much fuss.

Chef Mirabile, who also hosts Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, told Food Republic that "Basic fettuccine, tagliatelle or pappardelle is the easiest, just roll out and cut. Simple cutting and minimal equipment." These three pasta varieties are categorized as long, flat noodles that vary slightly in width, with pappardelle being the widest and fettuccine the thinnest. However, all can be prepared and cut using the same protocol.

A basic pasta dough usually involves mixing flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt by hand. Once formed, the should rest for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Pasta dough is exponentially easier to roll out once the added flour has been properly hydrated and the gluten has had a chance to relax. Instead of using a pasta roller to create thin sheets of dough, plus wire strings to create even cuts, use a rolling pin and a sharp knife or pizza cutter. In no time, you'll have enough homemade noodles to elevate your favorite pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners.