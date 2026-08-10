14 Store-Bought Dark Chocolate Bars, Ranked

All the real ones out there know that dark chocolate is where it's at. Milk chocolate is good and all, but you get the richest, purest flavors from dark options. When you stick to the best of the best, things only get tastier. With all of the many products for sale, though, how are we to know which store-bought dark chocolate bars are ones worth spending our hard-earned money on and which we would be better off avoiding? Inquiring minds want to know — including mine, which is why I went on a taste-testing adventure to find out.

After sampling a collection of popular store-bought dark chocolate bars, I also ranked them from worst to best based on texture, taste, perceived quality, mass appeal, and price. Just so you know, I'm no stranger to dark chocolate bars, so this wasn't my first jaunt in the arena. More on my methodology can be found at the end, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let's see how the cards fell. Did classic brands like Hershey's and Ghirardelli earn bragging rights, or did something unexpected take home the gold medal? Let's find out!