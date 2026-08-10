14 Store-Bought Dark Chocolate Bars, Ranked
All the real ones out there know that dark chocolate is where it's at. Milk chocolate is good and all, but you get the richest, purest flavors from dark options. When you stick to the best of the best, things only get tastier. With all of the many products for sale, though, how are we to know which store-bought dark chocolate bars are ones worth spending our hard-earned money on and which we would be better off avoiding? Inquiring minds want to know — including mine, which is why I went on a taste-testing adventure to find out.
After sampling a collection of popular store-bought dark chocolate bars, I also ranked them from worst to best based on texture, taste, perceived quality, mass appeal, and price. Just so you know, I'm no stranger to dark chocolate bars, so this wasn't my first jaunt in the arena. More on my methodology can be found at the end, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let's see how the cards fell. Did classic brands like Hershey's and Ghirardelli earn bragging rights, or did something unexpected take home the gold medal? Let's find out!
14. Bettergoods Premium Swiss 72% Dark Chocolate
Coming in dead last is Bettergoods Premium Swiss 72% Dark Chocolate Bar. Honestly, I'm not surprised by this in the least. In case you don't know, Bettergoods is one of Walmart's private-label brands, and in my experience, the company is better at low prices than premium quality products. Bettergoods may be the elevated version of Great Value, but it's hard to see how after tasting the Premium Swiss Dark Chocolate Bar. It was awful.
This chocolate is made with sustainably sourced cocoa from Ecuador and Ghana, but is actually produced in Switzerland (hence the name). After my first taste, I was instantly turned off by this chocolate bar. It had an overwhelmingly artificial taste that was downright gross. It also gave me a strange tingling effect at the end. Even if you could overlook that, the chocolate flavor was seriously lacking, and it wasn't nearly sweet enough. The texture was also hard and dry. It wasn't even priced right — it cost $4.44, so it was far from the cheapest of the bunch. I'll pass, and I strongly urge you to do the same.
13. Theo Fair Trade Pure Organic 85% Dark Chocolate
Coming in second-to-last place is Theo Fair Trade Pure Organic 85% Dark Chocolate Bar. While it tasted slightly higher quality than Bettergoods, it wasn't much better. The packaging claims it has 75% less sugar than the leading chocolate bar, and oh man, did it taste like it. I know a lower sugar content speaks to some consumers, but this bar suffered quite a bit as a result. It was not nearly sweet enough to compete with the options yet to come.
Theo Fair Trade Pure Organic 85% Dark Chocolate Bar also lacked in the chocolate department. The flavor was a serious letdown. There was a decent amount of chocolate, but it was overly dry and coated my throat in an unappealing way. The lingering taste was unappetizingly bitter as well — yuck. All that for around $7? No, thanks.
12. Alter Eco Classic Blackout 85% Cacao Dark Chocolate
Next up is Alter Eco Classic Blackout 85% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar, and let me tell you: It didn't fare much better than the two lower-ranking picks in terms of flavor. The label describes it as being both clean and green, which is great and all, but the brand really phoned it in when it came to the actual recipe. It had a decent amount of chocolate flavor, but also a lingering earthiness that detracted from the dessert-like qualities I desire from chocolate bars.
Alter Eco Classic Blackout Dark Chocolate Bar was also smack-you-in-the-face dry. At first, the texture seemed okay, but the more I chewed, the more the drying effect took over my palate and throat. I could tell the quality and intent were there, but they weren't executed properly. Truthfully, it was kind of confusing, all things considered. Add to all of this that a bar costs $5.49, and the cons stacked up too quickly for me to recommend buying Alter Eco's Classic Blackout Dark Chocolate Bar. Oh well. Moving on...
11. Chocolove 88% Extreme Dark Chocolate
Unfortunately, Chocolove 88% Extreme Dark Chocolate Bar was another dud. It jumped ahead of the lower-ranking options because it surpassed them regarding quality — there is no doubt in my mind that it is a premium recipe — but once again, the flavor let me down.
As a product with 88% cacao, Chocolove's Extreme Dark Chocolate Bar is meant to take things to the max. However, after giving it a try, I think 85% must be the upper limit for my taste buds. Every bite was more bitter than the last, and it had a chalky texture that stuck around for quite some time. It wasn't the type of lingering goodness you want, either. Simply put, it wasn't nearly sweet enough to have any kind of mass appeal.
At just over $4 per bar, at least it was slightly less expensive than the three lower-ranking brands. That is its only real saving grace, though, so go ahead and consider this another store-bought dark chocolate bar to steer clear of.
10. Dove Dark Chocolate
Dove Dark Chocolate is where my ranking takes a turn for the better. We still have a ways to go before we get to my favorites, but I wouldn't turn my nose up if presented with a Dove Dark Chocolate Bar. Finally, am I right? Silky smooth, just like the wrapper states, it delivered a much more appealing mouthfeel than everything that ranked lower.
The chocolate flavor in my Dove Bar was also there, but it was fairly basic overall. Actually, it tasted a bit like a slightly richer milk chocolate bar, which was intriguing. After that thought popped into my head, I scoured the wrapper and the company website, but couldn't find anything about the cocoa percentage. Regardless, I scored my Dove Dark Chocolate Bar for just $2.48, and some places sell it for as low as $1.69, so an extremely affordable price was another perk.
All that aside, Dove didn't scratch any kind of premium quality chocolate itch for me. There was no snap to speak of, and the flavors weren't popping. But hey, at least it wasn't dry. Still, we can do better, much better — and we did.
9. Wild West Chocolate Dark Horse Original Dark 70% Cacao
The ninth-place spot goes to Wild West Chocolate's Dark Horse Original Dark 70% Cacao. While it stood out for its quality, far surpassing everything ranked lower, it failed to deliver the perfect balance of chocolate and sweetness that defines the best store-bought chocolate bars of the bunch. At about $6.50 a bar, it won't do you any favors regarding affordability, either.
This chocolate bar's claim to fame is that it doesn't contain any added sugars. Instead, it is sweetened with fruit — peach, mango, mulberry, and date, to be exact. The saccharine flavor imparted wasn't bad, but it was more of an acquired taste. I wish the dark chocolate element were more potent as well. In addition, the texture was a touch chalky compared to the upcoming dark chocolate bars. It was almost like I tasted cocoa powder, not the complete chocolate bar. Even so, you sure could do a lot worse.
8. Beyond Good Organic 70% Cocoa Pure Dark
Beyond Good Organic 70% Cocoa Pure Dark has a lot going for it. For starters, the label says that the chocolate is made at the source in Madagascar and is 100% traceable. So, all you eco-conscious people out there can feel great about spending about $5.50 on a bar to support the brand.
As for flavor, Beyond Good Organic 70% Cocoa Pure Dark delivered a smooth texture and a pleasing balance of sugar to chocolate. Since that can't be said for most of the lower-ranking products, these traits earned it some serious points. However, I also detected an odd aftertaste. It was almost as if it contained dried fruit, but none was listed in the ingredients. As a result, it didn't have the mass appeal needed to rank any higher. I'd still say it's worth trying at least once, though, especially if you can find one on the lower end of the price spectrum.
7. Lindt Excellence 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate
Lindt Excellence 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate is the first product to breach the top half of our list, and rightfully so. Lindt is a reputable brand for a reason. Its products, this chocolate bar included, boast quality and flavor that just about anyone can love. The label sure looks fancy, too. Just saying.
You can acquire a bar of Lindt Excellence 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate for nearly $7 (although you can often get it at a discount), and chances are, it won't let you down. The chocolate element was fairly potent and not overly sweet. It also lingered on my tongue for a bit, something I always enjoy when it tastes good. In addition, Lindt includes bourbon vanilla beans in the recipe, and while subtle, they added a nice touch to the overall flavor. Even so, calling it "Excellence" might be a stretch. After all, it was beaten by six other store-bought dark chocolate bars, and the next one provided a much richer chocolate taste.
6. Hershey's Special Dark
Hershey's finally makes its appearance on our list in sixth place. I say finally because the company's brand recognition is off the charts. Regardless, Hershey's Special Dark gave me all the nostalgic feels. A single bite, and I was transported to memories of my childhood. It's a classic brand, after all. Feelings aside, this bar had the potency and richness needed to take it far in my ranking. At just over $3 a bar, it's priced pretty fairly as well.
Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Bar may not list the cocoa percentage, but one taste and you won't care. The dark chocolate is uber-rich and potent, so no issues there. The texture was also pleasingly smooth, more than I anticipated, actually. Even so, I found the sugar was dialed up just a bit too much to achieve the ideal balance of flavors. Plus, the quality was just okay. It was far from bad, but it didn't scream premium. It may not be so yummy that I want to bathe in the Hershey's chocolate (something you can actually do in milk form at the Hershey's spa), but it still has what it takes to satisfy a craving for a good dark chocolate bar.
5. Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate
Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate earned my fifth-place spot. Delivering slightly more quality and richness than Hershey's, it lived up to the hype behind the brand name. I mean, everyone knows Ghirardelli is a top-quality pick. In our ranking of chocolate chips, it got second place, so seeing it rank in the top half of this list isn't a shock.
The chocolate bar promises that it is "rich & delicious" on the packaging, and it isn't lying. The balance of chocolate to sugar was spot on, and the chocolate progressed the more I enjoyed it. Even so, I could have used a hair more of it. The texture was also smooth with a good amount of snap, so full marks there.
My main issue with Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate is its price. It costs nearly $7 a bar, and the next two products both come in under $3. Heck, even my number one and two can be acquired for less than the higher end of the spectrum. Either way, Ghirardelli makes a solid choice. I still like the top four significantly more, though, so let's get to them — they are my favorites.
4. Trader Joe's 70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar
Without further ado, Trader Joe's is finally joining the conversation, and you know what? It's about darn time because Trader Joe's nails so many of its sweet products; the 70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar is just one more example of its skill set in that arena. It provided all the premium quality flavors and textures I could want, and it did so with style. Not that it truly matters – you are not supposed to buy stuff based on the label, after all — but the rainbow mountain peaks on the label (an iconic Peruvian land formation) sure are eye-catching, too.
Trader Joe's 70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar featured a bold cocoa flavor that instantly drew me in. It was chocolate-forward with balanced sugar, but the overall taste was uniquely rustic. While I really enjoyed that about it, I could see how it would detract from its overall mass appeal. If I were being picky — and I am — I could have used even more chocolate flavor, but I only felt that way after tasting my top three. So really, it isn't lacking in any major way. Possibly best of all, it only costs $2.99, so take that, all you less affordable options that ranked lower. Quality, flavor, and price can align.
3. Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar
Third place is nothing to scoff at, and thanks to Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar, taking bronze never tasted so sweet. Similar to the brand's bar in fourth place, it didn't lack in terms of quality. Everything from the flavor to the texture was top-notch. Plus, it wasn't bitter, like so many lower-quality brands with recipes featuring such a high percentage of cocoa. I hope they are taking notes.
After my initial taste of Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's 85% Chocolate Bar, I was blown away by its deliciously unique flavor. It had a rich chocolatey taste, almost like a fudgy brownie. It was dark, rich, and deep, made with cacao sourced from the Tumaco region of Colombia.
Due to a marginal lack of sweetness — something I found to be a welcome reprieve after sampling some of the lower-ranking picks — I do think that The Dark Chocolate Lover's Bar may lack a touch of mass appeal. That's the only reason it didn't score higher. Trader Joe's nailed everything else about it. A box containing two individually wrapped bars only costs $2.49, too, so talk about a steal.
2. Trader Joe's Fair Trade Organic 72% Cacao Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar
Trader Joe's is back again, but this time in second place with its Fair Trade Organic 72% Cacao Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar. I know this is quickly turning into a love letter for Trader Joe's products, but I can't help it if the company excels with its dark chocolate bar recipes. Anyways, this costs a bit more than the company's other options at nearly $4, but it has all the mass appeal the previous two were lacking. In my opinion, that more than makes up for the price hike.
I actually exclaimed, "Oh wow," after my initial taste of Trader Joe's Organic 72% Cacao Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar. And yes, I was alone, so it's not like anyone even heard. The reason for my audible enjoyment was how rich, smooth, and, well, darn-near perfect the flavor was. The chocolate was potent and perfectly balanced with sugar. Additionally, the bar itself had a pleasing snap to the texture — something that denotes high-quality chocolate. Excellent job, Trader Joe's. Even so, one brand had it beat in terms of perceived quality. You better believe it was a photo finish, though.
1. Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70%
The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived, and the award for the absolute best store-bought dark chocolate bar goes to: Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70%! This was pricier than all three of the Trader Joe's bars at nearly $6, but oh man, is it a hefty bar. Thick, rich, smooth, and everything nice, it's worth every penny — and arguably more.
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70% is a masterclass in premium dark chocolate. Not only does it let the chocolate itself do the heavy lifting, but it also strikes the ideal balance between sugar and bitterness. The texture is velvety smooth while still maintaining a good amount of snap, and once it hits your mouth, watch out; you won't want to put it down. Trust me when I say that it was the first wrapper to hit the trash can in my home. Seriously, I may or may not be drooling right now while thinking about it.
If you find you love Tony's Chocolonely 70% Dark Chocolate Bar as much as I do, make sure to check out the rest of the brand's lineup; the other flavors also crush. Plus, I ranked all the flavors of Tony's Chocolonely a while back, and the dark chocolate recipe only scored sixth, so you know it has it going on.
Methodology
In case you hadn't figured it out, I'm a self-proclaimed dark chocolate fanatic, so I know a thing or two about what a quality dark chocolate bar should deliver. Expertise aside, after tasting all of the products above, I relied on my experience to evaluate them based on texture, taste, perceived quality, mass appeal, and price.
When it came down to it, flavor held the most weight, and the brands with the boldest, richest dark chocolate taste and a good balance of sugar came out on top. After that, they also needed mass appeal, a smooth texture, and premium quality overall to lead the pack. Five and six are worthy of honorable mentions, but stick to the top four, and you'll be glad you did.