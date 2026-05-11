10 Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Flavors, Ranked
When it comes to premium chocolate bars, Tony's Chocolonely has become a recognizable name in the candy aisle. Not only does the company focus on real ingredients and premium flavors, but it does so with style with bold, bright packaging and a unique flavor lineup. Plus, as the company motto says (right on the packaging, I might add), it's "delicious, Fairtrade chocolate that makes an impact with every bite." So the company has good standards, the packaging is awesome, and the actual flavors of the bars themselves (as well as their many add-ins) are super interesting. There's only one question left to answer: Which Tony's Chocolonely flavor is the best of the brightly-wrapped bunch?
To find out, I tried 10 Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars and ranked them from worst to best based on taste, texture, abundance of flavor, quality, and mass appeal. An in-depth look at my methodology can be found at the end. For now, though, just know that there were some surprises along the way. These chocolate bars were all yummy in their own right, but some recipes truly stood out from the crowd.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
10. White Chocolate
Sorry, not sorry to all you white chocolate lovers out there, but Tony's Chocolonely bar of the stuff is easily the most lackluster recipe of the entire bunch. The worst part is that there really isn't a thing wrong with it. As far as white chocolate is concerned, it hits the mark. I could tell that it was made with top-quality ingredients, and it had a smooth, velvety mouthfeel. Still, it's white chocolate, so it really didn't even stand a chance.
Honestly, it's always irked me that white chocolate bears the name of my all-time favorite sweet flavor. I mean, it doesn't even contain any cocoa solids — just cocoa butter. As a result, to me, white chocolate (and this includes the Tony's Chocolonely version) simply tastes like creamy butter, but in a way that just doesn't work. Okay, personal preferences aside — if white chocolate is your thing, you sure could do a lot worse than this bar. The quality is obvious, the packaging is clean, and it's fun to break off the little tessellated pieces. But this is my ranking in the end, and none of that is enough to save White Chocolate from last place.
9. Milk Chocolate
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate is a darn tasty milk chocolate bar, miles ahead of the White Chocolate behind it. That's said, it's still quite basic compared to the brand's other offerings, so here it lands.
People swoon for Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars in part because they are made with excellent ingredients from the ground up, and that includes the plain Milk Chocolate recipe. It has everything you could want from a simple, straightforward sweet. It's creamy, boasts premium flavor, and practically melts in your mouth (if you can resist simply gobbling it up at lightning speed, that is). This is a baseline bar, and thankfully, the brand got it right. If not, it wouldn't matter what kind of other ingredients are added; the final product would still be lacking. It's the same way a cheese pizza has to be tasty all by itself for it to excel with toppings on it.
So, Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate is a fantastic pick if you want to hone in on the basics. I'd rather have a bit more flavor and crunch, though, and that's what we're about to get from the remaining picks
8. Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat
When I first bit into my Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat bar, the first thing I thought was, "I'm not totally sure what nougat is, but I don't care because the texture is delightful." In case you are wondering, in its most basic format, nougat is whipped sugar and egg whites — and it sure added plenty of heft to this bar, while the almond gave it even more crunch. Yum!
Unfortunately, I also have a complaint about the Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat: The honey was seriously lacking. It was a nice touch, but it was far too subtle for my liking. The bar would've been better with at least double the amount used. Even so, the overall flavor reminded me of a fancier version of the mini Hershey's Krackel bars people used to hand out on Halloween, and those are above criticism.
All things considered, I wouldn't say no to enjoying one again, but given the pick of the litter, I wouldn't reach for it, either. Eighth might seem like a tough spot, but the flavors yet to come have a little more mass appeal and flavor potency.
7. Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt bar comes in seventh, and before you complain about it not breaching the top half of the list, you should know that it is downright delicious. The competition was simply too stiff for it to score higher. It's still a banger of a flavor, though.
With each bite of Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt bar, I marveled at the blend of expertly balanced textures. Thanks to the milk chocolate, its core was smooth and creamy, further enhanced by the caramel. The salt is really what sent it over the top, though — it provided a subtle crispness backed by a burst of flavor that brought the entire bar together. Nicely done.
If you compare Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt to similar recipes produced by other brands, it would easily earn a top ranking spot. If I didn't have so much other chocolate to sample, I could've downed the whole bar. It just didn't live up to the bowl-you-over flavors found in the upcoming bars. No spoilers, but if caramel sea salt is your jam, there's more coming to sate your cravings.
6. Dark Chocolate 70%
As you might expect, Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70% bar doesn't pack the rich creaminess of the brand's many milk chocolate recipes, but I loved it all the same. If you like a premium extra dark chocolate as much as I do, it is a recipe you won't want to miss. I savored every morsel that passed my lips, and there were many.
By definition, dark chocolate contains anywhere from 50 to 100% cacao and it's devoid of dairy, something that can't be said for milk chocolate. So, the Tony's recipe falls well within the bounds. However, if you are not super familiar with the percentage range, you should know that 70% is basically as far as most people are willing to push it. More than that, and dark chocolate becomes exceptionally bitter. At 100%, it's essentially inedible. It's fair to say that Tony's hits the sweet spot here — this bar is a little bitter and a whole lot of dark chocolate. Delish!
As a lover of dark chocolate I wanted to rank Tony's Chocolonely higher, but it did not boast the mass appeal of the picks we will discuss coming up. Plus, I can't lie, it could have benefited from some additional flavors and textures. I would definitely buy a bar of it in the future, but I'd have trouble not picking up one of my top five as well. Just saying.
5. Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie
I'll be blunt: This is this is where my ranking takes a serious leap. The last few spots weren't bad by any means, but from here on out, I was over-the-moon.
Now that we have that settled, the Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie bar is one I wound up coming back for time and time again. The chunks of cookie were perfectly textured to provide me with excellent contrast in every bite. Translation: They weren't too hard or too soft (do I sound like Goldilocks?) and there was no shortage of them. Plus, the addition of caramel lends a smoothing element to the overall mouthfeel, a richness that most of the lower-ranking picks lacked. All around, it is a thoughtfully curated recipe with lots of mass appeal, flavor, and texture.
Seriously, no complaints with Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie bar. I highly recommend it. Even so, the ranking must continue, and the bars above this beat it out ever-so-slightly. had it beat.
4. Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie
My Ferrero Rocher-loving heart couldn't wait to get a taste of Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie bar. Thankfully, it didn't disappoint, and I instantly knew that it would be a top contender. From the yummy cookies to the bold hazelnut to the rich milk chocolate below, this bar was seriously impressive. The elements are individually great, but the way they're brought together so cohesively is what earns it fourth place on this list.
Nutella is a classic chocolate hazelnut spread that's been around for a long time, so the flavor combination of this particular bar certainly holds mass appeal for days as well. As long as you jibe with hazelnut, there's nothing not to love about it. With both hazelnut and cookie, this one is far from a one-trick pony when it comes to texture, the bars yet to come had even more variety.
3. Everything Bar
The name "Everything Bar" really says everything, as this delightful treat contains caramel, almond, nougat, pretzel, and sea salt. With that title and that list of crunchy ingredients, how could this bar not turn a few heads?
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar ranks third because it truly has it all: A milky chocolate base and enough flavor and texture enhancements to make it far more than your average chocolate bar. Starting with the caramel, it adds layers of smooth texture and a rich flavor that makes everything else pop. The combination of almond, nougat, and pretzel gives it all the crunch you could want — and then some. The sea salt at the end is the chef's kiss, lending a nice jolt of salty goodness and a touch of additional crunch on the back end. Honestly, though, the pretzel does the heavy-lifting and, oh man, does it do it well. Altogether, the combined effect is something you won't soon forget. If you see this bar in the wild, it's a must-grab.
2. Filled Creamy Milk Chocolate Ganache
Filled chocolate bars are a new offering from Tony's Chocolonely, but there's no need to waste time to see if they'll stick. All it took was one taste of the Filled Creamy Milk Chocolate Ganache bar to know this was something special. I even exclaimed out loud, "I'm in heaven," after my first mouthful — and yes, I was alone. Don't judge me. I jest, but this bar is the stuff dreams are made of. It may not have the crunch found in the chocolate bar that took first, but it was a textural wonderland all the same.
This bar is the stuff dreams are made of. Unsurprisingly, what truly sets the Creamy Milk Chocolate Ganache Filled bar apart is the the ganache filling. It's decadently rich, creamy, and coats the palate like any good ganache should — consider it a masterclass in the confectionery ingredient. Actually, the filled approach almost made me feel like it was cheating compared to the lower-ranking pick's recipes. How could those bars, for all their add-ins, compete with an actual filling? It didn't even matter that the only flavors were chocolate. My palate was practically begging for more, and, of course, I happily obliged. This flavor is an absolute priority, and I'm already plotting how to get my hands on another. Grocery store run pending.
1. Filled Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch
Choosing a top Tony's Chocolonely bar is no easy task, but for me, it just had to be the Filled Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch bar. Crowning it No. 1 was a tough call, but the the added flavors and textures in this bar gave it all the edge — and crunch — it needed.
Just like my second-place pick, Tony's Chocolonely Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch bar is filled, so it brings a new textural element to the table. Creaminess is not in question here — while other bars get some from their chocolate (and caramel in some cases), the filling in this recipe actually oozes out the sides when you crack a piece off. In addition, the sea salt crunch is to die for. Not only does the salt enhance the other flavors in the most delightful way, but the mouthfeel provides an elegant contrast to the gooey center without overpowering it.
That slight savory note and bit of extra bite took this chocolate bar from great to absolutely sublime. Nothing could top it. If you want the best of the best, the Filled Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch bar is hands-down the way to go. Next time you spot one on a store shelf, do yourself a favor and go ahead and grab two of them — one will never be enough.
Methodology
As a self-proclaimed chocolate fanatic, I couldn't wait to sink my teeth into the collection of Tony's Chocolonely bars found above. After much consideration, I decided to focus on taste, texture, abundance of flavor, and mass appeal. There were some personal preferences applied, too (looking at you, White Chocolate). All of these bars all bore the signature snap sound that signals a chocolate bar is made with premium ingredients, so overall quality was not a consideration in the final ranking.