10 Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Flavors, Ranked

When it comes to premium chocolate bars, Tony's Chocolonely has become a recognizable name in the candy aisle. Not only does the company focus on real ingredients and premium flavors, but it does so with style with bold, bright packaging and a unique flavor lineup. Plus, as the company motto says (right on the packaging, I might add), it's "delicious, Fairtrade chocolate that makes an impact with every bite." So the company has good standards, the packaging is awesome, and the actual flavors of the bars themselves (as well as their many add-ins) are super interesting. There's only one question left to answer: Which Tony's Chocolonely flavor is the best of the brightly-wrapped bunch?

To find out, I tried 10 Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars and ranked them from worst to best based on taste, texture, abundance of flavor, quality, and mass appeal. An in-depth look at my methodology can be found at the end. For now, though, just know that there were some surprises along the way. These chocolate bars were all yummy in their own right, but some recipes truly stood out from the crowd.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.