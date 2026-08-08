17 Simple Frozen Items To Add To Canned Soup

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Canned soups are the quintessential convenience food and can live in your pantry for a long time, making them readily available whenever you need a quick meal. Similarly, frozen foods have enabled many American home cooks to prepare a wide variety of dishes from many different cuisines, as well as effortlessly adding vegetables or protein to a meal. If you combine these two categories of kitchen staples, you can actually create a pretty impressive array of dishes, ensuring you'll never get bored of home cooking without having to labor over a hot stove for too long.

From freezer staples like frozen spinach to international ingredients like chewy rice cakes, below are several frozen items you can add to canned soup to jazz up quick suppers and last-minute lunches. You can find most of these products at major supermarket chains, although some of them may require a bit of hunting. But you can rest assured that your efforts will pay off. These tips also allow for your own creative spins, including personalized seasonings and garnishes.