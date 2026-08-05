7 Frozen Mexican Breakfast Items You Can Find At Costco
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Walk through a Costco warehouse, and there are many sections worth lingering in. Many know that Costco is the absolute best store to buy meat from, and the diverse sweets from the bakery are worth grabbing, too. Yet don't neglect all the food contained in the freezer aisles, as well.
Roll your cart by the transparent doors, and you'll spot one box after another, holding globally inspired bites. That includes foods from Mexico — with options for not only lunch and dinner but breakfast, too. In addition to a delicious selection of breakfast burritos, you can snag everything from sweets, taquitos, or simply some frozen avocados. Delicious Costco frozen breakfast foods should always be in your cart, and Mexican-inspired options make for a great candidate.
Keep in mind that not every Costco outlet carries the same inventory, making it useful to check both in-store and online for certain items. And you could even consider swinging by a Costco business center for an expanded selection, thereby yielding the widest assortment of Mexican-inspired breakfast options.
Try out a box of Don Miguel Breakfast Burritos
Why stash homemade frozen burritos when you can grab an abundance from Costco instead? The over-a-century-old Don Miguel brand is a reliable favorite; each tortilla is handmade and filled with three cheeses in addition to sausage and egg. Coming in at 7 ounces a serving, a 12-pack of Eggs, Sausage and Cheese Don Miguel Breakfast Burritos can be found at Costco for $72.99, so roughly $6 a burrito.
Stock up on peeled Yucatan Avocado Halves
Whether you're making a next-level avocado toast à la Bobby Flay or throwing the green fruit into a smoothie, avocados are a reliable breakfast favorite. The problem is that avocados start to spoil quickly once ripe, making them difficult for bulk purchases. Thankfully, though, you can circumvent mushy fruit by buying a 3-pound bag of peeled and pitted Yucatan Avocado Halves for $13.59 at a Costco Business Center.
Buy some Hola Churros Cinnamon Sugar Pastry Sticks
Churros likely originated in Spain, but have been enjoyed in Mexico for nearly a century. The treat's a great candidate for the morning time, too — just think about biting into the cinnamon-covered sweet alongside a coffee. So add a 50-count box of Hola Churros Cinnamon Sugar Pastry Sticks for $29.39 during your next Costco business center run.
Start your day with Posada Steak & Cheese Chimichangas
While it's understandable to associate chimichangas with hearty dinner fare, convenience-minded packages can make for a nice breakfast, too. Only 5 ounces per package, the microwavable chimichanga comes with a steak and cheese filling, ready to start the day on a comforting note. You can grab an 18-count of Posada Steak & Cheese Chimichangas for only $15.99 at a Costco Business Center — that's less than $1 per chimichanga.
Incorporate a Chicken & Cheese El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquito into your breakfast
Looking for an easy-to-prep bite to supplement your breakfast? Consider a frozen chicken taquito — the food can be microwaved, baked, or air-fried during morning hustle and bustle. Plus, you can grab a 30-count batch of Chicken & Cheese El Monterey Mexican Grill Taquitos for $11.34 at Costco, making them easy on the wallet, too.
Keep a package of Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos on hand
Some don't feel too peckish come morning time; a small savory bite is all that's necessary. Why not a chipotle chicken taco? You'll get both some protein and a dash of heat. For such a convenient bite, buy a 32-ounce pack of Don Miguel Chipotle Chicken Mini Tacos (that's around 50 tacos!) for $13.61 at Costco.
Add Don Miguel Chicken Chipotle Flautas into your breakfast rotation
Even come breakfast time, it's useful to know the difference between flautas and taquitos. The former is heartier on the filling, making it a great candidate for an entire breakfast meal. Thankfully, this food is found at Costco, too; you can purchase a 16-count of Don Miguel Chicken Chipotle Flautas for $12.99.