How Bobby Flay Takes Avocado Toast To The Next Level

These days, everyone has their own take on avocado toast — even Salvador Dalí had a surreal recipe involving poached lamb brains. Then there are those who keep it simple, like Jake Cohen, who elevates the brunch staple with creamy ricotta. But we want to discuss how Bobby Flay takes his to the next level. In a video for Food Network, the chef details how he lays down a base of seasoned avocado and tops it with egg salad (via YouTube). He makes a pretty standard recipe — using Dijon mustard, crème fraîche in lieu of mayo, and shallot instead of, say, a regular ol' yellow onion. He then chops up some fresh dill, which brings that very unique tang the herb has to the mix. Paired with avocado and the bit of radicchio he adds? Delish.

His choice of bread is broiled pumpernickel, but anything on the sturdier side would work. We're personally partial to sourdough, but we imagine this would be divine on a toasted baguette. Now, Flay serves his open-face à la tartine, but if you want the top slice of bread to turn your toast into a sandwich, we understand.