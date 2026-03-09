How Bobby Flay Takes Avocado Toast To The Next Level
These days, everyone has their own take on avocado toast — even Salvador Dalí had a surreal recipe involving poached lamb brains. Then there are those who keep it simple, like Jake Cohen, who elevates the brunch staple with creamy ricotta. But we want to discuss how Bobby Flay takes his to the next level. In a video for Food Network, the chef details how he lays down a base of seasoned avocado and tops it with egg salad (via YouTube). He makes a pretty standard recipe — using Dijon mustard, crème fraîche in lieu of mayo, and shallot instead of, say, a regular ol' yellow onion. He then chops up some fresh dill, which brings that very unique tang the herb has to the mix. Paired with avocado and the bit of radicchio he adds? Delish.
His choice of bread is broiled pumpernickel, but anything on the sturdier side would work. We're personally partial to sourdough, but we imagine this would be divine on a toasted baguette. Now, Flay serves his open-face à la tartine, but if you want the top slice of bread to turn your toast into a sandwich, we understand.
Other ways you can jazz up your avocado toast
Bobby Flay goes on to detail other ways he likes to serve the toast, like pairing it with smoked salmon, but the world is your oyster — err, or avocado in this case. You don't have to cut the fruit like Flay to enjoy the meal as he does, either. Another way he prepares it is with Fresno chiles, a bit of lime zest, and cilantro.
We like to add a bit of 'nduja sausage to ours, but chorizo is another satisfying topping. You could dress up regular breakfast sausage with some scrambled egg for a truly hearty morning meal. A little chili crisp or everything bagel seasoning? Heaven.
Eating it for lunch? No problem! Add some tomato and your favorite cheese — something that packs a punch of flavor, like feta or parmesan, to really brighten the experience. A little balsamic and fresh basil will take this into a truly gourmet experience. You could even make a savory French toast and top it with smashed avocado, tomato, or grilled zucchini, and a light drizzle of good olive oil for something filling yet fresh.