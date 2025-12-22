Customers Agree, These Costco Frozen Breakfast Foods Should Always Be In Your Cart
Breakfast is the supposedly the most important meal of the day, but with hectic schedules, it can be hard to sit down and properly cook a full, nutritious one. Having frozen breakfast options on hand helps alleviate this. This is for when you only have a few minutes before you need to hop into your car for work or to drop off the kids. Being able to throw something in the microwave or air fryer is a lifesaver in a crunch. Additionally, frozen foods have a long shelf life, allowing you to store them without worrying about them spoiling before you can eat them.
This allows for bulk purchases, the reason many shoppers go to Costco. Costco has a good selection of these frozen breakfast foods, both from Kirkland and partnering brands. These range from premade sandwiches and wraps to pancakes, breakfast meats, and smoothie mixes. With these options, though, it is hard to know which is the best for you and your breakfast needs. Here, we break down the frozen breakfast foods customers enjoy and usually repurchase, offering a range of high-protein, nutritionally dense, and convenient options.
Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Some mornings can be pretty rough with dragging yourself out of bed, still half asleep, and the thought of making eggs. Simply not happening. These are the times when a frozen breakfast sandwich is helpful. The Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwich is convenient for people who like the classic bacon, egg, and cheese but do not want to go through the hassle of making it.
The sandwich comes in at 390 calories and 19 grams of protein, which is substantial enough to hold you over until lunch and offers a solid protein content for a frozen breakfast sandwich. Customers believe it comes out best from the air fryer. The bacon gets a nice crisp while the egg remains soft. If in a hurry, though, a minute or two in the microwave will still leave you with a quick breakfast to get you started with your day.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage, Parmesan & Cracked Black Pepper Links
Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage, Parmesan & Cracked Black Pepper Links are a good option to provide a high-protein start to your day at 14 grams per link. The sausage works well on its own, with its savory flavor and slight cheesy touch. These links can be eaten on their own, incorporated into breakfast dishes, such as scrambled eggs, bowls, or wraps, or served as a side along pancakes or oatmeal. Customers who eat these links as a main suggest adding sautéed vegetables like onions and peppers. It complements the links while adding extra flavor and texture.
Costco shoppers who have purchased these links also note that they cook best pan-fried or air-fried. There are microwave cooking instructions, but the link has a pork casing that can be difficult to bite through when microwaved. Taking the extra few minutes to throw it on the stove may be well worth it for the texture.
La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
Craving something savory? Pick up a box of La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets. Look for them in the freezer section. Sold in eight-count boxes, each pocket is made with smoked ham and Swiss cheese wrapped in a croissant-style dough. Because they come fully cooked and frozen, they are a convenient, quick-cook option for a cafe-style breakfast.
These pockets are more ham-forward than cheesy, which leads to a bit of a salty kick that blends with the buttery taste of the croissant. If you want to get the most out of these pockets, cooking them in the oven helps the croissant stay flaky and not soggy.
A common complaint with the product is that it can take up a bit of freezer space. If you are someone who does not have room in your freezer to spare but these pockets intrigue you, save them for your next big gatherings. They are straightforward to cook in bulk while offering something warm and savory for guests.
Tattooed Chef Organic Acai Bowls
Sometimes you do not want to start your day with a heavy breakfast. You instead want something healthy and light to get you going. A nice bowl of açaí is a good way to accomplish this. Tattooed Chef Organic Açaí Bowls at Costco come as individual 6.25-ounce frozen portions. Each bowl features a base made of organic açaí purée accompanied by blueberries and strawberries, similar to this açaí bowl recipe.
Each package also includes a separate bag of granola and coconut topping. The flavor leans a bit tart but balanced, with the banana and strawberries adding a touch of sweetness, and the granola provides a contrasting crunch. Some shoppers, however, recommend that if you have granola at home, swapping the packaged granola out with your own helps elevate the dish, especially if you do not like coconut. You can even take it a step further and use the bowl as a base, adding ingredients like chia seeds, peanut butter, and Greek yogurt.
The bowls come frozen, and to thaw, simply remove the film and microwave the açaí base or let it rest on your counter for about 45 minutes. Try not to overlook this step when preparing.
Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
Egg bites are an enjoyable treat in the morning, but can be tricky to make from scratch. Designed as a premade alternative, the Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon & Gouda Egg Bites are similar in concept to the egg bites you would find at Starbucks, but cheaper. Sold in a 10-count box, they are made with a blend of eggs, bacon, and Gouda. The bites are sous vide and then frozen, so that they are ready to be reheated once purchased.
Cheese is the most prominent flavor in these bites, balanced with the subtle smokiness of the bacon. This, along with the light, spongelike texture of the eggs, all comes together well. A critique of these bites, however, is that the distribution of the bacon and cheese can be uneven, causing some of the bites to lack filling.
It is recommended to heat these bites in the air fryer; however, a microwave will do a fine job. Its microwave-ability adds to its convenience, helping it be a practical option for people who want a quick breakfast, with a nice blend of flavors, a solid amount of protein, and minimal hassle.
Premier Protein Protein Pancakes
Who doesn't like starting their mornings with a nice stack of flapjacks? Pancakes, however, usually have two drawbacks: they take a lot of time and cleanup to make, with mixing the batter, frying them, and cleaning the dishes. It is not like you can just pour pancake batter over your air fryer. The other is that they are low in protein and not ideal for people focused on nutrition. Premier Protein's Protein Pancakes help fix both these issues. Coming pre-made in a 36-count container, each pancake contains 5 grams of protein at 70 calories.
The biggest deal when buying a protein product is how it compares to the original. People who have tried these protein pancakes find them to have a slight vanilla protein taste that isn't overpowering or chalky. Most say they taste like your run-of-the-mill pancake that pairs well with syrup and butter. These protein pancakes also maintain a similar level of fluffiness and softness to traditional pancakes. When preparing the pancakes, the microwave or oven will work fine. These pancakes are a quick, convenient option for those prioritizing their health but still wanting that familiar pancake taste. Pair them with the underrated Kirkland Signature butter and you're set.
Red's Organic Bean and Cheese Burritos
Breakfast burritos are usually one of the first foods that pop up when you think of the frozen breakfast aisle. They are simple, convenient, and carry a nostalgic feel. Red's Organic Bean and Cheese Burritos offer a fast vegetarian option with each burrito containing 4 grams of fiber and 13 grams of protein. They have a moderate nutritional profile, especially for a frozen burrito.
Sold as a 10-count box, each burrito is composed of organic beans, rice, and cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. The flavor of the burrito isn't overpowering, allowing you to customize it with additions like sour cream, hot sauce, or salsa. The burritos can be cooked in the air fryer or the microwave. Some customers reported the burritos bursting in the microwave. They suggest reducing the power of the microwave to 50% to 60% and increasing the cooking time. Others recommend slightly undercooking the burrito by a minute and finishing it off on the stove, which adds extra crispiness.
Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie
Having a smoothie ready to go helps those with a busy lifestyle. It allows you to get a nutritionally dense meal in while sneaking in some extra protein in the process through the addition of protein powder or shake. Smoothies can be tricky, however, because they require a lot of prep — gathering all of the ingredients, knowing the right proportions, and dicing them up. Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie is a practical solution to this.
It comes as a prepackaged and measured frozen blend of the ingredients needed for a smoothie, requiring only a liquid base for blending. This lets you quickly throw everything together and include whatever add-ons you prefer, making it to your liking. Customers of the super smoothie usually debate what the best dairy and non-dairy option is for a liquid base. Almond milk offers a standard smoothie texture, apple juice leans more sweet, and a protein shake increases the protein content. It's more up to the consumer's discretion.
Red's All-Natural Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito
If you are looking for another burrito option that's a bit more carnivorous and protein-dense, Red's All-Natural Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito will work for you. It's convenient for anyone who wants a substantial breakfast that heats quickly and travels well. Coming in at 16 grams of protein, this burrito is filled with sausage, bacon, cheese, and eggs. The meat doesn't come off overly artificial but more smoky and hearty.
These are similar to most frozen burritos can be quite prone to unraveling in the microwave if simply cooked at one go. Taking your time and cooking them in the air fryer can be a game-changer. If you do use the microwave, however, try lowering the power to 50% to 60% and extending your cooking time to avoid unraveling your burrito.