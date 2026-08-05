5 Best And 2 Worst Costco Salmon Products, According To Shoppers

Costco offers plenty of delicious foods in various forms, thanks to the store carrying a plethora of brands on its shelves. This includes numerous salmon products that come in all shapes and sizes, from frozen fillets seasoned in many unique ways to different types of smoked salmon. These products function as strong lunch or dinner options, or as side dishes to help enhance a larger meal. Thanks to its versatility, Costco's high-grade salmon gets plenty of discussion from regular shoppers, who all have opinions about the most common salmon products.

Customer opinions range from brimming positivity to unhappy negativity, with a clear divide between which salmon products are worth buying and which are not. This list encompasses the best and worst of these Costco shelf-stocked dishes, determining which are worthy of taking home and which are better left at the supermarket. While customers have high praise for the majority of the dishes on this list, there are a few particular standouts that are best avoided. One thing's for sure, though: Costco's diverse salmon lineup means there's a little something for everyone.