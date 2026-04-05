The best fish fillets are the ones that carry just the right amount of crispy crunchiness to complement the soft meat inside. One of the strongest of these is Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Fillets. These whole slices of Alaskan pollock are coated with a battery crust, making for delicious, golden-brown rectangles perfect for eating plain, or turning into a sandwich. This same sentiment is carried by customers, who find Gorton's Crispy fillets to be one of the best in the business.

Reviews emphasize how easy the fillets are to prepare, with particular emphasis on how the meat inside is whole, rather than minced like a handful of other brands. Regular buyers of Gorton's Crispy Battered praise it as the best from the brand, especially thanks to how simple it is to cook. There's a strong preference for placing the fillets in an air fryer, aiding in making each one all the more crisp.

According to additional testimony, the fillets make for a tasty, core part of a dinner, going well with sides like rice and broccoli. It's because of this ease of preparation, coupled with a crunch that compliments the soft pollock inside, that Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are considered a go-to among frozen fish options. The sweet, meaty flavor combined with a satisfying crunch makes this a revered option among customers who are often buying easy-to-prep seafood meals.