7 Best Store-Bought Frozen Fish Fillets, According To Reviews
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Frozen fish fillets are the perfect blueprint for an easy dinner. Originating in either enticing boxes or easy-to-carry bags, frozen fillets are a staple of grocery stores big and small. Yet it's not always easy choosing the best fish to have for a quick, easily prepared meal. With a multitude of brands out there, customers have a variety of opinions, making it hard to decide which ones are worth spending money on. Luckily, there are numerous types of fish that are perfect for a hearty meal, as agreed upon by plenty of regular buyers.
This list analyzes the very best store-bought fish fillets, looking at brands that stand out to customers as the best around. From the crispy yet soft balance of Van de Kamp's to the surprisingly tasty yet affordable product sold by Great Value, there are plenty of frozen fish fillets customers find extremely satisfying. Reviews from across the Internet confirm these strong opinions, guided by taste, texture, and ease of preparation. All of them are worthwhile options for anyone seeking a simple seafood meal packed with plenty of deliciousness.
Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Fillets
The best fish fillets are the ones that carry just the right amount of crispy crunchiness to complement the soft meat inside. One of the strongest of these is Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Fillets. These whole slices of Alaskan pollock are coated with a battery crust, making for delicious, golden-brown rectangles perfect for eating plain, or turning into a sandwich. This same sentiment is carried by customers, who find Gorton's Crispy fillets to be one of the best in the business.
Reviews emphasize how easy the fillets are to prepare, with particular emphasis on how the meat inside is whole, rather than minced like a handful of other brands. Regular buyers of Gorton's Crispy Battered praise it as the best from the brand, especially thanks to how simple it is to cook. There's a strong preference for placing the fillets in an air fryer, aiding in making each one all the more crisp.
According to additional testimony, the fillets make for a tasty, core part of a dinner, going well with sides like rice and broccoli. It's because of this ease of preparation, coupled with a crunch that compliments the soft pollock inside, that Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are considered a go-to among frozen fish options. The sweet, meaty flavor combined with a satisfying crunch makes this a revered option among customers who are often buying easy-to-prep seafood meals.
Van de Kamp's Beer Battered Fillets
Fried, frozen fish can just as easily embody crispiness without making it the core part of its initial draw. Such is the case with Van de Kamp's Beer Battered Fillets. As the name suggests, the company's Alaskan pollock fillets — which, just like Gorton's, are prepared whole — have been enveloped in a fluffy yet crunchy beer batter coating. While there's not an advertising emphasis on the fillets being crispy, customer testimony confirms the texture, alongside a perfect balance of flavor.
Beer batter gives the fillets a unique taste, but one that doesn't mask the meat. Instead, customers at stores like Safeway, where Van de Kamp's is sold, offer testimony that the fish are bursting with flavor, the battery coating only aiding in its deliciousness. Some even positively compare the fillets to those of restaurant seafood, while others discuss how well it serves as the basis for a crispy fried fish sandwich.
Other positive attributes include how quickly the fillets can be prepared, as well as how big each is. Because of each one's size, Van de Kamp's makes for a filling lunch or dinner, made all the more worthwhile because of how delectable the fillets taste. Customers even report being caught off guard by how delicious the store-bought brand really is. It's the kind of praise that emphasizes the ease of preparation and tastiness of fried fish fillets in stores, making Van de Kamp's a worthwhile addition to one's freezer.
Member's Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets
While many frozen fish fillets are made with pollock, some customers are more privy to other fried fish. Enter Member's Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets, a product sold at Sam's Club at an affordable price given the content therein. Unlike the previous entries, Member's Mark serves nugget-shaped, wild-caught cod fillets, sliced by hand and coated in a golden-brown beer batter. Despite a chunkier presentation, the fillets have earned considerable praise from regular customers.
These delicious cod fillets are a pinnacle of quality for buyers, who attest to a flavor that isn't too fishy. Instead, the meat tastes like home-cooked cod, made all the better by a lack of mushiness. The meat feels complete when bit into, each whole chunk elevated by the strength of its proper preparation. It helps that, given the level of quality, the fillets come at a rather reasonable price.
More online testimonies praise Member's Mark filets for being extremely versatile. This includes acting as the perfect base for a cod sandwich thanks to its flaky crust. Additional toppings, such as lemon, further emphasize how perfect a meal the cod fillets make. Although Member's Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets sport a price tag that's slightly above the competition, the taste and texture more than justify the monetary ask.
Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets
Fish fillet brands sold across various stores deliver plenty of flavor. But sometimes, customers are in need of a more affordable option. Luckily, Walmart has it covered with its Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets. The whole-sliced fillets are made from pollock, sporting a golden-brown batter that makes for a hearty crunch. This is furthered by its 10-piece count, promising enough fillets for multiple meals with a price that's less than half of some competitors.
Walmart regulars are grateful for the price, but even happier the fillets don't compromise on taste. There's a shared sentiment that the air fryer is the best way to cook the fish, with a deep appreciation for just how well it measures up to more expensive brands. Even more reviews across the Internet argue the taste of the fish rivals more recognizable names, making for a considerably high bar of quality despite a smaller price tag.
Some customers have even reported receiving extra fillets in the box, the typical 10-count amplified to as many as 12 in a case documented on TikTok. Others attest to it secretly being the best frozen fish fillets on the market, a hidden gem among the many available options. Because of an easy preparation and a price that more than meets the quality, Great Value's fillets are a perfect meal for fish lovers on a tight budget.
Trader Joe's Branzino Fillets
Although most popular frozen fish fillets on the market are battered and fried prior to freezing, some don't come equipped with a breaded exterior. The best of such options is Trader Joe's Branzino Fillets. This slice of European seabass comes sealed and frozen with the skin still on. Farm-raised and deboned, this fillet is the biggest on the list, while also being the only fish not coated in any sort of crispy batter. Instead, this big, single slab is most reminiscent of fresh, refrigerated, ready-to-cook slices.
The Branzino Fillets are a core part of Trader Joe's frozen food aisle, and one that stands out to customers because of how strong a meal it makes. Although it's different from other entries because it's not fried, regular buyers attest to its fresh taste. This is accompanied by how easy it is to cook, alongside a classic fish fillet exterior that makes topping it with salt, olive oil, and lime all the easier. It helps that the skin stays on, giving it an extra crisp without relying too much on its novelty.
Because it's one giant slab of seabass, customers prepare it with rice, asparagus, and other side dishes that help elevate it as the main course to a larger dinner. It helps that it's so easy to season after the fact, with drizzled lemon being a constant favorite. The lack of a fried coating makes Trader Joe's Branzino Fillets all the more customizable, and tantalizingly delectable.
Orca Bay Foods Gluten-Free Battered Fish Fillets
The fried exterior of most frozen fish fillets often includes gluten, making selections less inclusive to those with sensitivities or allergies. This is not the case with Orca Bay Foods Gluten-Free Battered Fish Fillets, which offer a crunchy alternative for those who can't eat fillets made by other brands. Orca Bay's Alaska pollock fillets are covered with a coating of gluten-free batter, said to resemble a bar meal experience. With soft meat and a crusty outside, the gluten-free fillets are a substitute that, according to customers, still offer plenty of flavor.
Buyers are quick to point out how the fish's exterior tastes just like any other option, with some even professing it to be better than offerings with gluten. The product manages to sidestep any sort of dryness that could be associated with a gluten-free fish fillet, instead remaining tender and delectable in its presentation. Customer reviews are grateful for this, complimenting how well the fillets manage to mimic similar brands without compromising the taste and texture.
It helps that it's easy to prepare the fillets, with reports of air frying being perfect for cooking up a hearty meal with the meat. The gluten-free aspect isn't a defining feature of Orca Bay's fillets, but is an appreciated addition to shelves for customers who need it. Since the feel and flavor measure up well to other brands, it's a hearty complement to some of the best fillets sold in stores.
Trident Seafoods Beer Battered Alaska Cod
The most worthwhile fish fillets are the ones that pack a punch while also delivering on size. Such is the case with the Trident Seafoods Beer Battered Alaska Cod. Wild-caught and prepared as massive, whole fillets, the cod is cut into large slabs lathered with a batter made from Alaskan Amber, a craft beer used to elevate the fish's exterior flavor. This gives the fish a balanced taste, which, as attested to by customers, makes it one of the best in the business.
Trident Seafoods fillets are often sold at Costco, making each purchase reasonably priced thanks to the amount of food it comes equipped with. Each box sports two pounds worth of pure, sliced fillets, fish that can be cooked in either the oven or the air fryer. Reviews indicate the cod crisps easily, while also having a perfectly crunchy texture. Many even refer to it as the best frozen fish Costco has to offer.
Its versatility is another upside, with some enjoying the fillets in fish tacos or simply as presented. This is proof that, alongside its size and taste, Trident Seafoods Beer Battered Alaska Cod is a perfect base for any fish-centric meal. Because of these worthwhile attributes, the hefty fillets are a strong store-bought option perfect for a variety of lunches and dinners.
Methodology
The fish fillets chosen for this list were picked based solely on large-scale customer approval. Reviews were sourced from the Internet, primarily from customers on various storefronts under specific product pages. These include reviews pulled from variety of grocery websites and online retailers, depending on product availability.
Additional reviews were found on social media and other online forums.. This widespread sourcing allowed for a better pull of data, showcasing a wide variety of customer opinions about various fish fillets in the process.