Does Costco Actually Have Sushi-Grade Salmon?

Costco may just be the absolute best store to buy meat from, but does that mean they sell sushi-grade salmon? Yes and no. "Sushi-grade" is a colloquial term meaning the fish is safe to eat raw and has nothing to do with its actual quality. Provided it's been frozen for at least seven days or flash-frozen for at least 15 hours, any parasites present in the meat should be dead and the meat safe for raw consumption.

Whenever you purchase fish to eat raw (both from Costco and in general), you must be prepared to assume a certain degree of risk. This is especially important for Costco's wild-caught salmon, as they are more susceptible to picking up parasites than farm-raised varieties. There are a lot of tips on buying and handling raw seafood, but your best bet for guaranteed safe shipping and handling is to speak to Costco's butchers. Ask them about the salmon's country of origin, how it was frozen, and when it arrived at the store. Carefully evaluate the packaging information on the label, the fish's smell, and the coloring of its flesh to ensure that it is sushi-grade.

If you don't have access to a fresh source of salmon but you have a craving for sashimi or poke bowls, Costco is still your best choice. It's ranked number one in Food Republic's top 12 grocery store meat departments thanks to its quality, prices, and variety. But, occasionally, mistakes happen, so it's good to know how to identify quality salmon on sight.