The 11 Best Grocery Store Copycats For McDonald's Items

Sold in orders from 4 to 40 pieces, McDonald's Chicken McNuggets can satisfy a hangry kid with a Happy Meal, a family for a no-fuss dinner, or even be laid out buffet style for a party. Those with more mouths to feed may be inclined to try what is considered the closest retail option to what you'll find under the golden arches: A 10-pound case of Tyson's Tempura Chicken Breast Nuggets.

Just like the nuggets it supplies to McDonald's, Tyson coats the pieces with a tempura breading. Of course, if 10 pounds is simply too much for your freezer to hold, the global brand began promoting new Restaurant-Style Crispy Nuggets in 2026 in packaging far friendlier for the average home kitchen. Reviews find these to also be comparable in taste to traditional McNuggets.

That said, if it's an expert's opinion your after, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz has an alternative suggestion. Instead of sticking with Tyson, he recommends his TikTok followers try Pilgrim's Tempura Chicken Nuggets. Haracz bases his copycat selection on the similarity in the ingredients between McNuggets and the Pilgrim's nuggets. Whichever route you go, it's important to remember that none of these are precooked, and, to get the closest taste to McDonald's, they ought to be deep fried.