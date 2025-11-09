How Were McDonald's Original Fries Different From Today's Version?

McDonald's famous fries were first introduced in 1949, replacing standard potato chips on the menu. Customers instantly fell in love with the addition, and it's still McDonald's best-selling item today. However, those salty spuds your grandparents ate aren't the same ones we enjoy now. And unless you've been munching on McDonald's fries since the '80s, you're probably not aware of the differences.

At first glance, the original and modern McDonald's fries appear similar. They've always maintained a slender shape, measuring approximately ¼ inch thick and 4 to 6 inches long. But if you were to taste the old and new versions side by side, you'd notice differences in texture and flavor (and for good reason). The company originally fried its potatoes in beef tallow but now uses 100% vegetable oil. The original fries also contained far simpler ingredients, while the modern recipe includes a few hard-to-pronounce chemicals.

McDonald's has been around for decades, and it's adjusted its fries recipe to keep up with consumer needs. It's only natural that dietary preferences and taste buds change over time. But while most McDonald's customers are only familiar with the chain's current fries, those who remember the original version say there's a stark contrast.