The Best Ways To Use Tofu In Your Sandwiches

Full of protein, calcium, and all sorts of vitamins and minerals, tofu is an excellent and tasty addition to any diet. While many people enjoy it as a topping for rice bowls or a simple side dish, it's also an excellent partner for sandwiches, adding a hearty flavor and texture that can bulk up your lunches.

Tofu is a blank canvas and plays well with tons of ingredients, so it's not difficult to find a preparation that matches the flavor profile of your sandwich. If you're looking for a meat substitute, thinly sliced and braised or marinated tofu with plenty of salt can stand in. Saucy recipes that adapt well to minced or ground tofu are also ideal, and perfectly crispy tofu is easy to make at home and provides a contrast of textures against fluffy bread, tender meats, and soft cheeses.

So long as you mind how the tofu interacts with your sandwich's ingredients, it's simple to level it up. We've collected some creative, crowd-pleasing ideas to incorporate a block of soy goodness into your favorite 'wiches.