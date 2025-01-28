The Best Ways To Use Tofu In Your Sandwiches
Full of protein, calcium, and all sorts of vitamins and minerals, tofu is an excellent and tasty addition to any diet. While many people enjoy it as a topping for rice bowls or a simple side dish, it's also an excellent partner for sandwiches, adding a hearty flavor and texture that can bulk up your lunches.
Tofu is a blank canvas and plays well with tons of ingredients, so it's not difficult to find a preparation that matches the flavor profile of your sandwich. If you're looking for a meat substitute, thinly sliced and braised or marinated tofu with plenty of salt can stand in. Saucy recipes that adapt well to minced or ground tofu are also ideal, and perfectly crispy tofu is easy to make at home and provides a contrast of textures against fluffy bread, tender meats, and soft cheeses.
So long as you mind how the tofu interacts with your sandwich's ingredients, it's simple to level it up. We've collected some creative, crowd-pleasing ideas to incorporate a block of soy goodness into your favorite 'wiches.
Mapo Sloppy Joes
A Sloppy Joe is a saucy ground beef and tomato-based sandwich, but for we spicy food lovers, it could stand a little bit of improvement. Substitute half of the meat sauce with mapo tofu — a Sichuanese dish of tofu and ground meat in a spicy sauce — for a delicious east-meets-west team-up, with enough protein to carry you through the day. The spices in the Chinese classic pair wonderfully with the sweet tomato sauce, and finely chopped or minced firm tofu has a similar texture to the ground beef. Just be sure to eat your creation right away, as the filling can quickly turn even the toughest bread soggy.
Tofu BLT
Tofu can actually substitute for two ingredients in a BLT. A vegan tofu mayo, made of silken tofu blended with lemon or vinegar, mustard, and whatever other seasonings you like, can stand in for the regular sauce you swipe onto your sandwich. To make tofu "bacon," marinate thin slices in soy sauce, smoked paprika, and maple syrup for some umami flavor, pat dry, then crisp them up in a pan. However, if you're just looking to add some extra protein to your sandwich, there's nothing wrong with adding either of these ingredients to a classic BLT.
Tofu breakfast sandwich
Cooked tofu already has an eggy texture, so why not use it to make a breakfast sandwich? When browned on both sides and tucked between toast or English muffins, slabs of sliced tofu are a filling breakfast protein perfect for starting your day. With just a little sriracha mayo, green onions, or even a hash brown patty on top, you get a rich assortment of flavors that's easy to wrap up and take on the go. If you still want eggs in your sandwich, it's simple to adapt this fried tofu bánh mì omelet recipe to work with English muffins, biscuits, or bagels — or sub in the aforementioned tofu bacon in a bacon, egg, and cheese.
Vegan tofu McRib
The famous McDonald's McRib may have limited availability, but it's super easy to make a tofu-based version at home. In an oven, pan, or on the grill, cook rectangular slices of tofu until they develop crispy edges on both sides. Brush each side with barbecue sauce, then continue to cook until the sauce reduces, becoming sticky and thick. After that, you can treat it the same way you would any barbecue sandwich. To complete the McRib effect, top it with pickles and chopped onion to add some acidic crunch, or use coleslaw instead. Since we're reducing the sauce, you don't have to worry about it making the bread too soggy, so feel free to use anything from white bread to baguettes.
Protein-packed grilled cheese
Vegan or dairy cheese plus marinated tofu make for a quick and delicious sandwich that'll keep you full the whole day. It's common to have trouble melting vegan cheese since it has so much starch, so to make this sandwich easier, melt the cheese in a liquid to create something similar to a thick béchamel sauce. While it melts, pan-fry your marinated tofu to help it develop some texture and caramelized flavors. Add your tofu to the bread and spoon over the cheese (or add your favorite cheese slices) before toasting for a melty, hearty meal with a variety of textures that are sure to please anybody's palate.