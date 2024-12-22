The Blend Of Science And Real Dairy Behind American Cheese

American cheese tends to get a bad rap. It's reputation as a homogenized yellow mass of artificialness is only somewhat earned. What American cheese doesn't get enough credit for is why is was created in the first place. Solving a food spoilage crisis just in time for the first World War, American cheese is the biproduct of real dairy and scientific ingenuity. James Lewis Kraft and his American cheese are like Frankenstein and his monster — they didn't ask for hatred of the townsfolk, they just wanted to create something better, to beat out the inevitable cycle of decay. Both just so happen to be a hodgepodge of (cheese) parts.

Not to be too pedantic, but before the ruling comes down in the people versus American cheese, it's good to note that all cheese is technically processed. And while American cheese is frequently an amalgamation of Colby jack, cheddar, and Swiss, all cheese is the byproduct of man-made processes. Though you simply cannot beat the meltability of American cheese either on a classic all-American burger, in a gooey grilled cheese, or as a secret ingredient to step up your ramen — trust us on that last one.

In the early 1900s, Kraft and his brothers founded their eponymous cheese-making company. Prior to the Kraft brothers getting the patent for their signature sterilization of cheese and the addition of sodium citrate in 1916, cheese wasn't as widely available due to its shelf life. Cheese being a combination of proteins, calcium, moisture, and fat when melted down creates a separated, gloopy mess; but, with Kraft's addition of sodium citrate based on the discoveries of Swiss chemists, it emulsifies the ingredients together and keeps the cheese from separating as it's melted, preserving the integrity of the cheese through its phases. However, as production of the shelf-stable cheese increased, so did the list of unnecessary ingredients.