Italian Vs British Sausages: How Do The Meats Differ?

Sausages are one of those universal delights we love to have on our plates, and yet, how they're prepared can vary enormously from country to country. An Irish sausage with colcannon is quite different to a French Andouille, after all. Similarly, an Italian "salsiccia" and a British banger are quite different in flavor and texture. Their particularities are not only cultural, as different cuisines cater to unique palates, as well as using the more local ingredients at hand, but also in the seasonings, binders used, and specific meat content.

At its core, Italian sausages are fresher and more meat-forward, with fennel and anise supplying their distinct flavor; garlic is often used too. British sausages, on the other hand, are softer and plumper, a result of combining pork with water and rusk or breadcrumbs, and milder seasoning such as mace, sage, or nutmeg. A key distinction, however, also lies in how they're marketed — especially in American supermarkets. In U.S. grocery stores, an "Italian sausage" can refer to a fresh, Italian-American style pork sausage, rather than one of the plethora of regional sausages from the Bel Paese itself. Likewise, British sausages can range from cheap supermarket "bangers" to premium, butcher-made links made almost exclusively of pork and seasoning.

This can also explain the difference in cost between the two. A basic British sausage is often cheaper because the more expensive meat cuts are filled out with water and rusk, while Italian sausages tend to contain a higher percentage of actual pork. Ultimately, the main difference lies in what goes into making the sausage: The meat content, casing, farming standards, provenance, and brand. Learning how to judge the quality of a sausage, using a butcher's own handy methods, is ultimately more useful than distinguishing them by nationality alone.