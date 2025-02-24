How To Judge The Quality Of A Sausage (According To A Butcher)

Even though the English word for sausage didn't emerge until the 15th century, the process of making sausages has been a part of human culinary history for over 4,000 years. Sausage can be found in the cuisines of every continent, from Mexican chorizo to Chinese lap cheong and South African boerewors. Germany alone is home to more than 1,500 styles of cylindrical meat, and Americans love sausage so much that they even have different sausages for breakfast and dinner. Yet, with so many varied styles and flavors to choose from, the only foolproof way to know you're buying top-quality sausage is to ask a butcher — so that's exactly what we did. To find out how to shop for the best sausage available, Food Republic spoke to chef Thomas Odermatt, founder and CEO of Butcher's Bone Broth.

According to Odermatt, looks are everything when it comes to shopping for fresh sausage. "Fresh and slightly wet fresh sausage has a nice shiny meat that is red and bright in color," says Odermatt. "Look for an even casing with the same diameter." Meat that appears dull or graying may not be as fresh as promised, and a whitish color might indicate a high fat content. "I personally look for fresh sausage with a nice balance of fat to meat," Odermatt adds. "[An] 80/20 [ratio] is ideal."