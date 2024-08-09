How Toad In The Hole Became An Iconic English Breakfast

There's nothing more appetizing than the idea of an amphibian nestled in a cozy little hole ... right? British dish monikers have a habit of confounding (and amusing) unfamiliar American palates, and toad in the hole is a prime example. Far from containing anything as untoward as actual toads, toad in the hole is a traditional British meal of sausages baked into a fluffy, savory batter known as Yorkshire pudding.

The origin of the name is something of a mystery, other than the widely held assumption that someone likened the sight of the sausages poking out of the batter to the image of a toad peeking out of its hole in the ground. A tenuous comparison at best, but — for whatever reason — the name stuck.

The primary cause that the dish solidified itself as an iconic British breakfast is likely because it was a cost-effective, filling, and tasty way to use leftovers or inexpensive staples one might have around the home. Although sausage (or 'bangers' as the British call them) is the star of the dish nowadays, any leftover scraps of meat or offal were on the menu back in the 18th century when the dish probably originated.