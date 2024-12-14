What Makes Up A Full English Breakfast, Explained

Britain sometimes gets a bad rap for its food and, frankly, it's undeserved. The UK actually has a brilliant culinary tradition stretching far beyond just roast beef and pork pies — both of which are also wonderful, for the record. Plus, the Brits invented the world's greatest hangover cure: the Full English breakfast. That particular dish is sometimes subject to some confusion, so we're here to set the record straight on what it entails.

The Full English breakfast has a long and complex origin story, but a standard recipe typically is as follows: sausage (Lincolnshire or Cumberland, preferably), bacon, baked beans, eggs (usually fried), grilled tomatoes, and fried mushrooms. Most often, you'll also find the meal served with buttered toast. Many like their meal with black pudding — a type of spiced blood sausage that's sliced and fried until crispy. You'll often find hash browns, or even thick-cut chips in the mix, too, even though it's contentious, especially among purists.

Sounds glorious, doesn't it? A shimmering altar to all things fatty and salty, there's sweetness and tang, too, from the ketchup or brown sauce. Plus, a good amount of textural complexity comes from the snap of a sausage and a soft, molten egg yolk. It's the ultimate comfort food, eaten by just about everyone — from bus drivers to Kings — and beloved by just about everyone in old Blighty.