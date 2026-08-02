14 Must-Buy Dollar General Items For First-Time Shoppers
Dollar General is an institution in the South, especially in the Appalachian region, where it has been serving small-town communities since 1939. Despite its name, this retail chain isn't quite like a traditional dollar store in that not everything you'll find here is priced at $1. But this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it gives the company more opportunities to stock a wider variety of items, including many name-brand products at steep discounts. Dollar General also offers regular promotions and a plethora of coupons, especially if you download its app. What's even more remarkable is that some items are even marked down to one cent. These penny deals require a bit of planning and careful hunting, but they're worth the effort.
If you've never been to a Dollar General location, it can be overwhelming. Each store may offer a different selection of goods, including some regional delicacies or geographically essential items, like warm winter socks in colder climates or Mexican sodas near Latino communities. As you peruse the aisles for unbelievable bargains on your favorite brands, along with some surprising new finds, keep in mind that this retail chain also has its own in-house brands that are almost always stocked on shelves and feature reliably low prices. Below are several items for first-time Dollar General shoppers that are affordable enough to add to your yellow shopping cart along with all your other finds. Keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location.
Beat the seasonal wait with Clover Valley Coconut Fudge and Caramel Cookies
Between January and April, the Girl Scouts sell their famous cookies, and each fan has their own ranking of the best flavors. But if you have a Dollar General nearby, you don't need to wait for cookie season to get your fix. The in-store Clover Valley brand has a tasty version of Caramel deLites cookies, also known as Samoas, featuring crispy cookie rings dipped in chocolate, fudge, and toasted coconut.
You can find Clover Valley Coconut Fudge and Caramel Cookies at Dollar General for $2.50.
Discover Clover Valley's affordable spice options like Soul Food Seasoning
Spices can be one of the most expensive items you purchase at a grocery store, but Dollar General gives you plenty of options for only $1 each. Options include basic spices, like paprika and garlic powder, along with a few more unique blends, like Soul Food Seasoning. You may also be able to find additional spices in stores, including deals on name-brand seasonings.
Clover Valley Soul Food Seasoning is available at Dollar General for $1.
Cut your queso costs using Clover Valley Mild Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies
The combination of Velveeta and Rotel is a classic pairing that yields queso, a beloved Tex-Mex appetizer. But if you're not particularly loyal to that brand of canned tomatoes and green chilies, opting for Dollar General's store brand can save you some cash, especially if you're making a large batch.
Clover Valley Mild Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies is available at Dollar General for $1.
Aluminum 9-inch pie pans are what you need for baking
There are so many recipes you can make in a pie pan, from the namesake dessert to pull-apart breads and more. If you're bringing your creation to a gathering, though, you may be concerned about making sure you bring your favorite baking dish back home. But if you have Dollar General's disposable pie pans on hand, you don't have to worry about that again.
Dollar General sells 3-packs of 9-inch aluminum pie pans for $1.
Streamline cooking and easy storage with the True Living Wire Whisk
There's always room for an extra whisk in your kitchen. This 10-inch one will help you beat eggs for an omelet, keep a béchamel smooth, and blend cocoa powder into flour for the perfect brownies. It's a great low-investment option for first-time cooks, and its built-in loop also makes it easy to hang on a rack or hook.
True Living Wire Whisk is available at Dollar General for $1.
Level up your snack platters using the Cheese Cutting Board with Knife Set
Don't think Dollar General is just for utilitarian essentials, or you'll miss out on some swanky accessories for an array of cheese and fruit pairings. This bamboo cutting board measures 9 by 12 inches and includes two slots for the specialized cheese knives that come with the set. You have the option of a plain board or one that reads "Cheers," so you can still toast your friends with a mouthful of cheddar.
Cheese Cutting Board with Knife Set is available at Dollar General for $8.
Portion and prep ingredients with Smart & Simple Quart Zipper Freezer Bags
Whether you buy in bulk and need to portion out your purchase to freeze for later use, or you just want to save space while setting up your mise en place for a big dinner tonight, freezer bags are a versatile kitchen necessity. Some name-brand options can come with a side of sticker shock, but not at Dollar General, where you can stock up on these storage bags economically.
Smart & Simple Quart Zipper Freezer Bags are available at Dollar General for $1.
Trade casual paper towels for Smart Care napkins
You may have grown up using paper towels as napkins, and there's nothing wrong with that. But in the back of your mind, you may think that proper napkins show off a little more sophistication. The problem is that they can get pricey, especially when you're planning a big party. That's not a problem at Dollar General, though.
Dollar General sells 150 Smart Care White Paper Napkins for $1.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Sweet Smiles candy
If you like those vintage candies you find in dishes at doctor's offices or that your grandma doled out from her purse, then you need to check out Dollar General's Sweet Smiles line of confections. It includes everything from those mylar-wrapped strawberry candies to spice drops and golden butterscotches. It even includes more modern options, like gummy unicorns. Most candies start at $1, but chocolates and larger packages cost a little more.
Sweet Smiles candy is available at Dollar General starting at $1.
Bring regional Asian flavors home using Clover Valley Jasmine Rice
While jasmine rice is closely associated with Thailand, it actually features in many cuisines throughout the region, from Chinese to Filipino. Its aroma and texture also make it an ideal choice for many other dishes, from pilafs to mango coconut rice puddings. Finding a pound of these white grains for under $2 is a bargain that you may want to stock up on if rice is a staple in your home.
Clover Valley Jasmine Rice is available at Dollar General for $1.85.
True Living wooden skewers can be used for a lot more than grilling
Having a supply of wooden skewers in your kitchen drawer can be useful for so many things. Sure, you can thread meat onto them for some tasty kebabs, but you can also make striking appetizers by threading cherry tomatoes and chunks of cheese, or use them for chocolate fondues. They can also help you assemble an epic bloody mary, and they're a great thermometer-free way to check whether oil is hot enough for frying.
Dollar General sells 100 pieces of True Living 9.75-inch Wooden Skewers for $1.
Save your fine utensils from stains with the True Living Bamboo Cooking Spoon
A wooden spoon is considered a must-have cooking utensil because it's believed to affect the flavor of recipes less than some metal alternatives and is much more resilient than plastic spoons. You can get an expensive, hand-carved spoon from a high-end shop, but you may not want it stained red from tomato sauce. Instead, get a couple of these inexpensive bamboo spoons to have on hand for all the dirty work.
True Living Bamboo Cooking Spoon is available at Dollar General for $2.
This miniature ice mold can be used for all sorts of kitchen projects
These mini ice molds make adorable little spheres of frozen liquid that are perfect for a latte or a snazzy cocktail. However, the flexible molds can be used for much more, including homemade gummy candies, chocolates, and even tiny meatballs. They're also available in three colors to match your kitchen decor.
Mini Ice Mold is available at Dollar General for $1.
Streamline daily kitchen tasks and storage with the Simmer & Stir Nesting Plastic Scoop Set
Having a few scoops on hand in the kitchen can really help with a lot of tasks, like moving flour into a mixing bowl, adding sugar to a pitcher of iced tea, or feeding your beloved pet. They're even handy for serving ice from the freezer without using your bare hands or wasting time with tongs to pick up individual cubes. They can live inside their dedicated food containers or nest together neatly in your drawer.
Simmer & Stir Nesting Plastic Scoop Set is available at Dollar General for $3.