14 Must-Buy Dollar General Items For First-Time Shoppers

Dollar General is an institution in the South, especially in the Appalachian region, where it has been serving small-town communities since 1939. Despite its name, this retail chain isn't quite like a traditional dollar store in that not everything you'll find here is priced at $1. But this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it gives the company more opportunities to stock a wider variety of items, including many name-brand products at steep discounts. Dollar General also offers regular promotions and a plethora of coupons, especially if you download its app. What's even more remarkable is that some items are even marked down to one cent. These penny deals require a bit of planning and careful hunting, but they're worth the effort.

If you've never been to a Dollar General location, it can be overwhelming. Each store may offer a different selection of goods, including some regional delicacies or geographically essential items, like warm winter socks in colder climates or Mexican sodas near Latino communities. As you peruse the aisles for unbelievable bargains on your favorite brands, along with some surprising new finds, keep in mind that this retail chain also has its own in-house brands that are almost always stocked on shelves and feature reliably low prices. Below are several items for first-time Dollar General shoppers that are affordable enough to add to your yellow shopping cart along with all your other finds. Keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by location.