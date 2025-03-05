The Often Overlooked Step For An Ultra-Smooth Homemade Béchamel Sauce

Béchamel is a word that conjures images of some of the richest, most comforting foods known to man. Lasagna, mac and cheese, chicken pot pie, and croque monsieur — all of these dishes are made better by the inclusion of the creamy, subtly seasoned sauce. It's easier to cook than you might think, but according to Dan Mancini, founder of Mama Mancini's, there's one step that's crucial to remember when aiming for a smooth homemade béchamel.

"... [Warming the milk] makes all the difference in taste as well as texture," Mancini told Food Republic. "I always warm the milk before making a béchamel. It's simple to do and this step speeds up the process. You will also have less chance of dealing with lumps in the sauce. No one wants lumps in their sauce."

When it comes to how to heat the milk to avoid overheating or even worse, burning it, Mancini suggested staying away from the microwave, which is harder to control, thereby increasing the risk it will boil before you realize it. "I recommend a simple double boiler and to keep stirring the milk so it heats evenly and slowly," he said. "Or a saucepan on the stove works perfectly (always on low heat), and to also keep stirring so it heats evenly and does not boil."

Once you've warmed the milk thoroughly, you need to add the milk slowly to the roux, half a cup at a time. This prevents the roux from shocking, which causes difficult-to-remove lumps.