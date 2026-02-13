I Tried And Ranked Every Single Girl Scout Cookie

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and as a former member who used to sell them, it's always a fun time of year. Aside from going door-to-door (which was expected and generally safe in those days), my parents would also bring the little paper order form to work to ask colleagues to stock up on their own little cookie stash. That always felt like something of a cheat code, but having seen plenty of Girl Scout cookie order forms in break rooms as an adult, I've come to appreciate it, eagerly ordering my own supply. Today, in addition to the occasional door-to-door visitor, Girl Scouts sell cookies in front of grocery stores and even through online forms.

Though cookies come and go from the Girl Scout lineup, several classics and stalwarts remain. And since it's time to get your orders together (or in some cases, re-orders), I set out on a most important mission: Taste, compare, and rank every Girl Scout cookie based on taste, texture, and overall appeal. All Girl Scout cookies come from two different bakers (Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers), and I was curious to see if that might have any impact on how I slotted these confections — particularly the newer editions. From Thin Mints to Samoas and every cookie in between, I've got the full rundown to help make filling out your order form a little easier.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.