Why Boomers Apparently Loved To Boil Food Back In The Day

There are many boomer kitchen habits that confuse younger cooks, from questionable Jell-O dishes to well-done steaks, but their love of boiling is so widespread that it draws some of the most attention. It turns out there are some nuanced reasons for the cooking method, most of which are cultural carryovers that stem from the resource scarcity of the Great Depression and food safety customs of earlier generations.

Serving meat rare is a relatively new cooking practice. Even the USDA's recommendation of cooking pork to an internal temperature of only 145 degrees Fahrenheit is less than two decades old, before which is was 160 degrees Fahrenheit. In a time when antibiotics were not as regularly used on livestock, the safest option was to cook meat until well-done to kill off any potential contamination. Boiling is the easiest way to do this without completely drying out protein, and since boomer meals tend to center around meat, this practice persists for some into the 21st century.

Many boomers' parents also lived during the Great Depression and World War II, times of rationing and scarcity that restricted their access to cooking fats. Butter, lard, and oil were hard to find but are all crucial to sautéing and roasting. Cooking meals during The Great Depression required ingenuity and resourcefulness, so seasoning boiling liquids with what was available was often a safer and more accessible method. Food culture can evolve quite slowly, so it's likely that this practice carried over to their children (the boomers), even after such ingredients became more abundant and food safety regulations improved.