What Meals Looked Like During The Great Depression

The Great Depression in the U.S. lasted from 1929 until around the time World War II broke out, when the country began to rapidly expand its military and grow the economy once more. Those intervening years hit much of the country hard, with nearly a quarter of the American population out of work at its height in 1933. With so many people unemployed, families had to economize when it came to feeding themselves, and from that, basically a whole new cuisine was born.

Now, obviously struggle meals have existed as long as humans have, well, struggled, but food during the Depression era was a curious mix of fresh and canned ingredients, as well as a variety of foods that sometimes had no business being near each other. But in the interest of nutrition and getting as many calories into your family as possible during those scarce times, the people preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, as well as those eating it, were willing to overlook some unconventional combinations. There were still many appetizing eats, too, even with the limitations of the time, and we're going to take you through all of them. Here's what all three daily meals, plus dessert, looked like during the Great Depression.