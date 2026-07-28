I Tried And Ranked 5 Snickers Flavors
Chances are you've eaten a Snickers bar before (you might even love them so much that you turned your coffee into one). It's the best-selling chocolate bar in the world, after all! Creamy caramel, crunch-laden peanuts, and sweetly prepared nougat are all packed into the milk chocolate exterior that forms the crunchy, sugary bar. Snickers is a classic candy, whether as an energy-boosting snack after a long day of work, or a beloved option for Halloween night.
But the original flavor is just one of many. The candy bar brand delivers a whole host of variations, all of which add to or replace some of the snack's core ingredients. As a result, there are some flavors that hit the mark better than others. While each is a memorable, sweet treat, there's a clear hierarchy to the bars, defined by both the ingredients and how said ingredients mesh. To discover this pecking order, I tried every Snickers bar and ranked them from worst to best, determining which are a worthy snack, and which are best avoided next time you're buying candy at the supermarket.
5. Snickers Pecan
Snickers Pecan is the same as an original Snickers bar, but with one noteworthy difference. The core ingredients are the same, the candy brimming with caramel and nougat, draped in a soft yet crunchy milk chocolate exterior. However, the bar uses pecans in place of peanuts, delivering an underlying buttery flavor. It adds a rich layer of earthiness to the product as well, while also providing an added sweetness to complement the other ingredients. Snickers Pecan practically melts in the mouth, procuring a delicious, sugary taste, the nuts adding a natural boost to its savor.
But while Snickers Pecan provides a mouthwatering experience, it's also the weakest link in Snickers' flavor lineup. It's one of the softest bars of the bunch, which makes biting into and chewing it easy. But, within that softness, also lies its weakness: The pecan taste is muted. While there's still a savory yet earthy combination that works well with the chocolate, caramel, and nougat trio, it's simply not as powerful as other flavors. Snickers Pecan feels like biting into a Snickers bar without nuts, missing a key ingredient that dampens the experience. There's enough flavor to generally satisfy, but not enough for it to truly encapsulate the chocolate-pecan taste it promises.
4. Snickers Peanut Butter
If you have a strong sweet tooth, Snickers Peanut Butter is the candy bar for you. This sugary treat comes equipped with all the ingredients that makes a normal Snickers bar work, including peanuts. Where Snickers Peanut Butter differs, though, is in the thick layer of smooth, creamy peanut butter spread atop the bar's interior. This inclusion makes the chocolate, caramel, and peanut candy extremely savory, marking it the sweetest Snickers bar of them all.
The texture is immaculate, balancing peanut butter smoothness with the creamy pull of caramel. Its approach enhances the peanut flavor, delivering a rich taste and smooth texture unlike any other bar on this list. But the layer of peanut butter is also a double-edged sword. The peanut butter taste is so prominent it overwhelms, becoming the only standout flavor of every bite. While it lives up to its name, it also drowns out the chocolate, caramel, and nougat, making it taste like a scoop of peanut butter more than a multi-flavored candy bar. This gives me pause to put Snickers Peanut Butter any higher on the list. Yet it can still be an appetizing choice, especially for peanut butter lovers.
3. Snickers Almond
I'm not a big fan of almond candy, finding the earthy crunch to be too great a contrast to chocolate and caramel. Yet Snickers Almond surpassed my expectations, becoming the first almond candy bar I can confidently recommend. As the name states, this bar replaces peanuts with almonds, coating the nuts in sweet chocolate, savory caramel, and the added crunch of nougat. Since the United States produces more almonds than anywhere in the world, it only makes sense for Snickers to embrace its American roots and deliver a surprisingly tasty almond candy bar.
The most noteworthy attribute of Snickers Almond is the crunch factor. It has the most crisp of any Snickers, delivering a satisfying crackle with every bite. The nuts are thick, making each bite chewier than the last. Every inch of the bar carries an earthy flavor and subtle, roasted feel that mingles well with the other ingredients. It's a blend that, as a whole, provides a strong, supplemental almond taste that strikes an equilibrium, making it one of the product's best. Snickers Almond is as delicious as it is surprising, making me question my long-held indifference toward almond candy bars as a whole.
2. Snickers Xtreme
What's better than peanuts in a Snickers bar? More peanuts, of course. Snickers Xtreme doubles the number of peanuts in a typical bar, complete with the core caramel and nougat interior, alongside the milk chocolate exterior. This rendition packs a much bigger crunch than the original, aided by the doubled-up peanut content. The high-protein nuts add a level of earthiness to the overall taste, a mild modicum that completes the rest of the ingredients. It sets a gold standard for peanut taste, but without overwhelming the baseline elements of the candy bar.
What sets Snickers Xtreme apart from its other peanut-focused sibling, Snickers Peanut Butter, is the distinct retention of Snickers' core flavor. Instead of drowning the candy bar in creamy sweetness, Snickers Xtreme carefully bolsters the peanut taste, ensuring it's not too overwhelming while still emphasizing the extra peanuts in use. The candy bar expertly achieves this balancing act, making it a tasty choice that feels both slightly unique and incredibly close to the original.
1. Original Snickers
The original Snickers bar is the best of the best. Sporting a high-quality milk chocolate exterior, Snickers expertly blends creamy caramel, crunchy peanuts, and rich nougat together in a classic candy bar formula. Different nuts and added spreads can't compete with its timeless flavor: sweet and salty, with just the right amount of creaminess and crunchiness. This simple approach to the taste, texture, and look of the candy bar is what makes it work so well. There's a universality to its makeup that elevates the taste. It's not trying too hard to be different, and that's what makes it so special.
Because there aren't any additional flavors nor replacements, the taste of every enduring ingredient remains strong. The sweetness of the caramel is aided by the crunch of the nougat, while the peanuts offer not only a crispy bite, but an earthy, salty interior additive. The milk chocolate outer layer is the true crowning achievement, delivering a delectable taste that serves the inner ingredients well. The original Snickers' presentation makes it a wonderfully delicious candy bar that stands head and shoulders above the rest of the brand's other tasty offerings.
Methodology
For this ranking, I ate every Snickers bar seen on this list. Original Snickers was used as a baseline to judge the other four bars, since it served as the flavor from which all others were grown and altered from. I compared them all, with flavor, texture, and presentation being the three core elements of my ranking.
Of the three major factors, taste was the most primary, judging how the ingredients blended together to form candy bars of varying strength. Texture was also important, especially for bars substituting peanuts with other nuts. Finally, the presentation, which affirmed the physical attributes of the bar inside and out, was employed in judging the Snickers bars from worst to best.