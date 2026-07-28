I Tried And Ranked 5 Snickers Flavors

Chances are you've eaten a Snickers bar before (you might even love them so much that you turned your coffee into one). It's the best-selling chocolate bar in the world, after all! Creamy caramel, crunch-laden peanuts, and sweetly prepared nougat are all packed into the milk chocolate exterior that forms the crunchy, sugary bar. Snickers is a classic candy, whether as an energy-boosting snack after a long day of work, or a beloved option for Halloween night.

But the original flavor is just one of many. The candy bar brand delivers a whole host of variations, all of which add to or replace some of the snack's core ingredients. As a result, there are some flavors that hit the mark better than others. While each is a memorable, sweet treat, there's a clear hierarchy to the bars, defined by both the ingredients and how said ingredients mesh. To discover this pecking order, I tried every Snickers bar and ranked them from worst to best, determining which are a worthy snack, and which are best avoided next time you're buying candy at the supermarket.