This Hack Turns Your McDonald's Coffee Into A Classic Candy Bar Flavor

What better way to start your day than with a cup of joe that tastes like a candy bar? Take the unexpectedly gourmet coffee at McDonald's to new heights with a Snickers rendition: order an iced hazelnut coffee, which provides a nutty, rich taste that mimics a Snickers bar's crunchy peanuts. Then, you'll add caramel-chocolate and regular chocolate syrups, as well as a caramel drizzle to your order. The drizzle adds a buttery caramel layer, coating the cup for maximum decadence.

While hazelnut iced coffee is the OG choice, there are plenty of other renditions — like ordering a hazelnut iced latte, which includes espresso and milk for a more luxurious beverage, or opting for a different base flavor. For example, try a French vanilla iced coffee for a sweet, custardy taste that mimics the nougat layer, or go with caramel syrup to play off the rich, toasted peanuts. Try sprinkling in a pinch of salt from a packet to mimic the roasted nuts (which also removes any bitter notes from your brew).

While you can order this beverage the classic way at the drive-thru, using the McDonald's app makes the process much simpler because you can customize quantities and add additional syrups, sauces, and whipped cream without any confusion. Additionally, if there are any other flavors you're interested in trying, you can mix and match to produce the perfect cup of coffee that gives candy-bar vibes.