This Hack Turns Your McDonald's Coffee Into A Classic Candy Bar Flavor
What better way to start your day than with a cup of joe that tastes like a candy bar? Take the unexpectedly gourmet coffee at McDonald's to new heights with a Snickers rendition: order an iced hazelnut coffee, which provides a nutty, rich taste that mimics a Snickers bar's crunchy peanuts. Then, you'll add caramel-chocolate and regular chocolate syrups, as well as a caramel drizzle to your order. The drizzle adds a buttery caramel layer, coating the cup for maximum decadence.
While hazelnut iced coffee is the OG choice, there are plenty of other renditions — like ordering a hazelnut iced latte, which includes espresso and milk for a more luxurious beverage, or opting for a different base flavor. For example, try a French vanilla iced coffee for a sweet, custardy taste that mimics the nougat layer, or go with caramel syrup to play off the rich, toasted peanuts. Try sprinkling in a pinch of salt from a packet to mimic the roasted nuts (which also removes any bitter notes from your brew).
While you can order this beverage the classic way at the drive-thru, using the McDonald's app makes the process much simpler because you can customize quantities and add additional syrups, sauces, and whipped cream without any confusion. Additionally, if there are any other flavors you're interested in trying, you can mix and match to produce the perfect cup of coffee that gives candy-bar vibes.
More candy-bar inspired riffs for your next coffee creation at McDonald's
While there's no arguing with the deliciousness of a Snickers-inspired coffee, it's not the only candy bar you can emulate from Mickey D's. For example, try a Milky Way-inspired version that starts with iced French vanilla coffee (which provides marshmallowy, nougat-like flavors), with chocolate and caramel drizzle in the cup for big bursts of cocoa and buttery caramel to hit every note. Another idea — simply double down on the chocolate for a Hershey bar taste by getting an iced mocha with extra chocolate syrup and drizzle to triple the cocoa flavors.
While iced is an option, you can still try incorporating any of these syrups and sauces into a hot coffee or latte to create a warm, sweet cup that's perfect for chilly mornings. Or try ordering these various candy-bar concoctions as a frappe for a pseudo-milkshake treat that's as tasty as it is refreshing. Maybe you want a caffeine boost in the form of a dessert? If so, consider this McDonald's coffee hack on an Italian classic. Just be sure to add both caramel and chocolate sauces (and crushed peanuts) to the unbelievably smooth soft serve to replicate a Snickers bar sundae with a cozy espresso finish.