Here's How Many Kirkland Signature Bourbons Are Available At Costco

There are many things that make a Costco membership worth the price, but exclusive access to its Kirkland Signature range has gotta be one of its best perks. From batteries produced by Duracell to Starbucks coffee beans, its catalog is host to plenty of big-name brands. Among its impressive selection, you can find three different styles of Kentucky bourbon: Small Batch, Bottled in Bond, and Single Barrel, all of which have a reputation for being low in cost but high in quality.

Bourbon is a type of American whiskey that sets itself apart from other styles as it's legally defined by strict regulations. It must be distilled in the United States, use a fermented mash containing at least 51% corn, aged in new charred oak barrels, and bottled at a minimum of 80 proof without any flavor additives. This process produces a spirit that is famed for its diverse flavor profile, with a complex interaction of factors like region, mash bill, barrel, and age all influencing the drink's final taste.

While Costco is famously known for keeping the identity of its suppliers under tight wraps, in a rare break from precedent, Barton's 1792 Distillery is identified as the manufacturer on the bottles' labels. This is a massive green flag, and the brand's flagship whiskey, 1792 Bourbon, has been highly praised by critics, even receiving the Silver Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It's no surprise, then, that all three bottles have also received a positive reception from shoppers and whiskey connoisseurs alike. Aside from tasting great, they also all retail at an accessible price point, with the Small Batch coming in at just $19.99, the Bottled in Bond for $25.00, and the Single Barrel representing its most expensive offering at $28.99.