The Flavor Rule Bourbon Must Follow, But Not Whiskey

While the differences between American-made bourbon and whiskey might be subtle, there is one rule in particular regarding the flavor that sets them apart. Unlike other whiskeys, where added flavors and colors might be used, bourbon's taste profile can only be altered by water and only to lower the alcohol content. This all-natural rule means that the spirit's character comes solely from its base ingredients, which are corn, barley, and rye, along with water, yeast, and the aging process.

To be classified as bourbon, the whiskey must follow several rules. It has to be produced in the U.S. from a grain blend of at least 51% corn. This blend, or mash, is distilled to no higher than 160 proof and then placed in new, charred oak barrels at no more than 125 proof. These barrels are made from white oak and have been fired on the inside to varying levels. It then must be bottled at 80 proof or higher. These rules, along with the water regulation, contribute to bourbon's quality and distinct identity. Once these are followed, distillers can then create different types of bourbon like full proof, barrel proof, and cask strength.

Most bourbon production happens in Kentucky, but it can be made in any U.S. state, with Indiana, Tennessee, and New York also being producers. The high corn content in the mash contributes to bourbon's sweetness, while aging in the charred oak barrels adds the vanilla, caramel, and smoky flavors.