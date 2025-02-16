Here's What It Means If Your Bottle Of Bourbon Is 'Small-Batch'

Small-batch bourbon has gained significant popularity among whiskey enthusiasts, yet the term itself is more flexible than many realize – similarly to the differences between bourbon and whiskey. Unlike other bourbon classifications, it does not have a strict legal definition, which allows for varied interpretations across distilleries.

In general, small-batch refers to bourbon made by blending a limited number of barrels, often between 10 and 50. Distillers like Maker's Mark consider small-batch as using fewer than 20 barrels , but with no federal regulations governing the term, its meaning can differ between producers. Some distilleries stretch the concept, using upwards of 300 barrels while still labeling their product as small-batch.

The small-batch designation originated in the 1980s when Jim Beam introduced it as a marketing strategy for its Booker's Bourbon release. Using fewer barrels gives distillers greater control over the flavor, resulting in a more tailored bourbon profile. The process starts with selecting barrels that display unique aging traits and harmonious flavors. These barrels are then blended to create a bourbon with a balanced and memorable character, and this class of bourbon is known for offering flavors and characteristics that mass-market options do not have.