Here's What It Means If Your Bottle Of Bourbon Is 'Small-Batch'
Small-batch bourbon has gained significant popularity among whiskey enthusiasts, yet the term itself is more flexible than many realize – similarly to the differences between bourbon and whiskey. Unlike other bourbon classifications, it does not have a strict legal definition, which allows for varied interpretations across distilleries.
In general, small-batch refers to bourbon made by blending a limited number of barrels, often between 10 and 50. Distillers like Maker's Mark consider small-batch as using fewer than 20 barrels, but with no federal regulations governing the term, its meaning can differ between producers. Some distilleries stretch the concept, using upwards of 300 barrels while still labeling their product as small-batch.
The small-batch designation originated in the 1980s when Jim Beam introduced it as a marketing strategy for its Booker's Bourbon release. Using fewer barrels gives distillers greater control over the flavor, resulting in a more tailored bourbon profile. The process starts with selecting barrels that display unique aging traits and harmonious flavors. These barrels are then blended to create a bourbon with a balanced and memorable character, and this class of bourbon is known for offering flavors and characteristics that mass-market options do not have.
How small-batch compares to other bourbon styles
Small-batch bourbon strikes a balance between everyday straight bourbon and those high-end, single-barrel selections. Straight bourbon, aged for at least two years in new, charred oak barrels without any additives, delivers a consistent, reliable flavor. Single-barrel, however, highlights individuality, with each bottle coming from a single cask. It offers a unique and often unpredictable tasting experience that can vary significantly even within the same brand.
Elements like yeast strains, aging time, and the char level of the oak barrels all play a role in shaping the final taste of bourbon. By blending select barrels, small-batch provides a curated profile that explores variations within the brand, offering a middle ground between the familiarity of straight bourbon and the distinct character of single-barrel. Each barrel contributes its own unique characteristics, and the careful blending creates a one-of-a-kind flavor.
Choosing between different bourbons comes down to what you're looking for. Small-batch bourbon manages to bridge these two worlds of single-barrel and straight bourbon, delivering a well-crafted balance that continues to intrigue whiskey lovers. Each style offers a different experience, catering to a wide range of palates.