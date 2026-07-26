14 Creative Ways To Use Hot Dogs Without A Bun

Hot dogs and buns don't come in the same quantities. Annoyingly, the packages are mismatched, with glizzys typically coming in packs of 10 and buns in packs of eight, so you always wind up with a few extras. Don't fret, though. There are plenty of creative ways to put those leftover dogs to good use, and they don't require the customary bun. We aren't just talking about chopping them up and putting them in mac and cheese, making corn dogs, or creating pigs in a blanket, either — everyone knows they are nostalgic gems. We are referencing more inventive, dare we say ingenious, options.

From making kebabs with hot dogs and using them to garnish Bloody Marys to turning them into a fun pizza topping, there is an abundance of options for using hot dogs that branch out from the ordinary. So, if you are ready to say goodbye to leftover dogs without having to purchase several packages of buns and their counterparts, you are in the right place. Who knows? Some of them may even be so intriguing that you skip the bread entirely the next time you snag a pack of the humble grilling favorite.