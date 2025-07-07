3-Ingredient Chili Dog Casserole Is The Easiest Cookout Crowd Pleaser

If your grill is typically at max capacity at your outdoor parties, it's easy to save a little space by making some dishes ahead of time. One quick and easy way to do that while satisfying everyone's craving for hot dogs, a cookout classic, is to whip up an easy 3-ingredient chili dog casserole.

All you need for the casserole are some high quality hot dogs, a solid brand of canned chili, and tater tots. Simply slice up the franks, combine them with the chili in an oven-safe dish, and top them with the tots. Since all of the ingredients are already cooked, it merely needs to be warmed up until it's heated through. And if you're not interested in steaming up the kitchen by using the oven, you can easily make it in a slow cooker where it can stay warm throughout the gathering.

For serving, guests can easily spoon the casserole out onto plates or lean a little more traditional (and portable) and use it to fill a hot dog bun. Or, try offering up cornbread that can be the base for the meaty mixture to channel a deconstructed corn dog vibe. If you slice the hot dogs small enough, it can even be served as a dip with tortilla chips or other hearty and sturdy options.