3-Ingredient Chili Dog Casserole Is The Easiest Cookout Crowd Pleaser
If your grill is typically at max capacity at your outdoor parties, it's easy to save a little space by making some dishes ahead of time. One quick and easy way to do that while satisfying everyone's craving for hot dogs, a cookout classic, is to whip up an easy 3-ingredient chili dog casserole.
All you need for the casserole are some high quality hot dogs, a solid brand of canned chili, and tater tots. Simply slice up the franks, combine them with the chili in an oven-safe dish, and top them with the tots. Since all of the ingredients are already cooked, it merely needs to be warmed up until it's heated through. And if you're not interested in steaming up the kitchen by using the oven, you can easily make it in a slow cooker where it can stay warm throughout the gathering.
For serving, guests can easily spoon the casserole out onto plates or lean a little more traditional (and portable) and use it to fill a hot dog bun. Or, try offering up cornbread that can be the base for the meaty mixture to channel a deconstructed corn dog vibe. If you slice the hot dogs small enough, it can even be served as a dip with tortilla chips or other hearty and sturdy options.
How to jazz up a chili dog casserole
Just like there are loads of creative ways to prep a hot dog, there are plenty of tricks for taking this casserole up a notch. Try adding Worcestershire sauce for some added umami or sprinkle in crushed red pepper or hot sauce to spice it up. For some ooey-gooeyness, you can also grate your favorite cheese over top before adding the tater tots.
You can also mix in ingredients that you might typically use as toppings, like diced onions, ketchup, or mustard, before baking. Or, take Bobby Flay's advice for a stress-free summer cookout and put together a DIY toppings bar so guests can customize their casserole. You can stick to the standards, add in some cole slaw or creative condiments, or offer less common ingredients to experiment with. Get some inspiration from regional hot dog styles and put out sliced jalapeño, sriracha sauce, mac and cheese, bacon, or Cheez Whiz. And for a bit of acidity to cut through the richness of the dish, serve some sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, or other fermented veggies.