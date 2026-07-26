9 Store-Bought Swaps If You Miss Costco's Discontinued All-American Chocolate Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's beloved All-American Chocolate Cake was discontinued nearly seven years ago, but that hasn't stopped fans from remembering it fondly, much less stopped them from wanting it back. And there's no surprise because chocolate cakes are one of the most sought-after desserts in the nation. In fact, they make up around 30% of all cake sales across the country, according to a 2024 study from Market.Us News.

It's such a popular treat that January 27th is even National Chocolate Cake Day. If you missed it this year, there's always time to make up for it, and this list can help you do just that.

While these cakes aren't the seven-pound wonder Costco's cake was, they'll still satisfy any chocolate craving in a very delicious way. Of course, if you can't make it to the store, just grab a cake mix from the pantry and try one of these 15 ingredients to punch up the taste and texture. Or if you want to go fully homemade, this cherry cola chocolate cake recipe is a retro way to enjoy some chocolatey goodness and make the kitchen smell amazing.