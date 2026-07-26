9 Store-Bought Swaps If You Miss Costco's Discontinued All-American Chocolate Cake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco's beloved All-American Chocolate Cake was discontinued nearly seven years ago, but that hasn't stopped fans from remembering it fondly, much less stopped them from wanting it back. And there's no surprise because chocolate cakes are one of the most sought-after desserts in the nation. In fact, they make up around 30% of all cake sales across the country, according to a 2024 study from Market.Us News.
It's such a popular treat that January 27th is even National Chocolate Cake Day. If you missed it this year, there's always time to make up for it, and this list can help you do just that.
While these cakes aren't the seven-pound wonder Costco's cake was, they'll still satisfy any chocolate craving in a very delicious way. Of course, if you can't make it to the store, just grab a cake mix from the pantry and try one of these 15 ingredients to punch up the taste and texture. Or if you want to go fully homemade, this cherry cola chocolate cake recipe is a retro way to enjoy some chocolatey goodness and make the kitchen smell amazing.
All-American Chocolate Cupcakes from Costco
Appearing periodically since the full-size cake was discontinued in 2020, these cupcakes use the same recipe as the All-American Chocolate Cake, just in individual sizes. Fans were overjoyed to have the cake back, even in smaller form.
One even called the mini-cakes decadent when the cupcakes were spotted in a Nashville Costco. Others say the All-American minis are decadent and have a rich, fudgy frosting, even though some people still prefer the full-size version.
When the cupcakes are available, they cost under $10 at most locations, making them another value-centric ready-to-eat item from the store famous for such deals. The cake is fluffy and moist, with a good balance of icing, which some people say is on the verge of being too sweet, but the richness of the cupcakes is the point. These are a total indulgence for chocolate stans. And an added bonus is that reviewers note the cakes freeze well, so if you're lucky, you can grab a few boxes to freeze with one to enjoy immediately.
Marketside Chocolate Fudge Cake from Walmart
One of Walmart's best-selling bakery items, the Marketside Chocolate Fudge Cake, is highly rated on the store's website for good reason. The dessert has two luscious layers and is surrounded by chocolate sprinkles and soft, creamy, fudgy frosting. It's sweet, with moist layers and a delicate crumb. Reviewers call it a classic chocolate cake whose milk chocolate base comes through.
Of the cake's current 304 ratings on Walmart.com, over 70% rated the cake five stars. Customers say the dessert is small but mighty, with a rich taste bordering on decadent. Others say the cake's deliciousness will "knock you off your feet." It isn't heavily frosted, giving it a nice balance between icing and actual cake that lets the cocoa shine through.
Multiple people note it makes a great birthday cake, but sometimes the edges can be a bit dry. Most people find it fresh and tasty, though, so be sure to check the expiration date before purchasing. Another pro tip is to look for a cake that's still partially frozen, generally near the back of the display case. That will help ensure the cake is moist and fresh after it thaws.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake from Wegmans
Wegmans' most popular dessert,the Ultimate Chocolate Cake, is a fan favorite for its rich flavors and dark chocolate icing. It even has celebrity fans, with Kylie Kelce declaring it her favorite when her podcast team presented one on her 34th birthday.
While this cake is more expensive, fans are willing to pay $25 at most locations. Some fans even call it the best cake money can buy, and one went as far as to say it's the best cake to ever exist. High praise indeed.
Other customers say it's a staple at special occasions, like birthdays, and that the cake is fudgy. Some declare it among the richest and most chocolatey desserts they've ever eaten. The cake layers are dense, with a moist crumb, and even those who generally aren't chocolate fans enjoy this version. The cake is kept in a cold case, so reviewers suggest letting it come to room temperature so you can really taste the frosting and have the best texture.
Kirkland Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse Filling from Costco
Weighing in at nearly five pounds, the Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse Filling is the store's answer to the now-defunct All-American Chocolate Cake. Like many of Costco's food items, it's sourced from consumer trusted Kirkland Signature products. The dessert is made with two thick layers of cake held together by a contrasting but complementary layer of mousse filling.
The whole thing is topped with fudgy icing, which some say can be overly sweet. However, those who love the cake really love it.
The mousse is very light and refreshing, while the cake layers are soft and moist. The icing is smooth, and reviewers say the dessert has a nice balance of textures and chocolate flavor without being overwhelming. Fans say the chocolate cake is "top tier" and might be worth the membership price on its own. Like other grocery store cakes, it's a good idea to let this sit out for a bit before slicing to allow it to come to room temperature.
Chocolate Fudge Cake from Costco
Often compared to the massive chocolate cake from the film "Matilda", Costco's Chocolate Fudge Cake is another almost-duplicate of the All-American Chocolate Cake. The dessert's center is soft, almost gooey, and fans say it's a great value for the quality and flavor.
You can have a small slice and still have your chocolate cravings quelled. There are four layers of dark chocolate cake encased in a smooth, decadent frosting. There are no chocolate shavings around the outside, although a crumb coating is added at some locations.
The fudge taste hits your tongue immediately, and reviewers note that microwaving a slice for just a few seconds turns the filling into a hot fudge-like indulgence. The cake is slightly smaller than its predecessor, coming in at around five pounds instead of seven. Still, the overall consensus is that this cake is a true hit, with some calling it a chocolate lover's dream. But what else would you expect from the chain many customers say sells the best grocery bakery cakes overall?
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake from Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has all sorts of frozen meals and snacks for customers to try, but some of its most well-known items are the mini sheet cakes, especially the Dark Chocolate Ganache version. The cakes serve up to six people and retail for around $6 at most locations. That's roughly $1 a serving for the ultra-rich and very sweet cake.
Most of the sweetness comes from the thick layer of icing that crowns the dessert, with some noting that the frosting-to-cake ratio is very high. That's great news for people who love the icing, but it can be overwhelming for those who prefer a bit less. Still, fans say the cake is ultra-soft and moist, with a dense crumb and strong chocolatey taste. Some reviewers suggest adding strawberries for a bit of texture and tartness to add an extra layer of flavor.
Another simple hack to transform the mini sheet cake is to stack several of them together after removing the frosting. You can whip the icing in a bowl to give it a lighter texture and/or add things like salted caramel or peanut butter. Then just spread a bit of the frosting between the layers before coating the outside of your new layer cake with as much or as little of the icing as you'd like.
Chocolate Eruption Cake from Whole Foods
The Whole Foods Chocolate Eruption Cake is one of the most expensive on this list, but it's also one that fans rave about. At one New York City location, a small cake that serves eight people sells for around $27, while a larger, $37 version serves 12. But those who enjoy the treat believe the cost is worth it. The exterior is eye-catching, and the interior is just as impressive.
The cake is tender and very moist, with reviewers saying it's well balanced and not too sweet. That's even with the cake being made from milk chocolate instead of dark, which can be dense and have an intense flavor. The filling is a light, creamy mousse that increases the moisture and contributes to the soft texture.
Some people say the Chocolate Eruption is one of the best cakes they've ever eaten, while others just call it incredibly delicious. Either way, you're in for a real treat when snacking on a slice. Just remember, the three-layer cake is very rich, so grab something to drink before diving in.
Chocolate Ganache Supreme Cake from Publix
Publix might be best known for its incredible fried chicken, but the bakery has equally impressive items. The Chocolate Ganache Supreme Cake is one of those. Not only is it a masterpiece to look at, with a chocolate bow made of multiple solid pieces and lots of piped fudge icing, it's also delectable. A full-size requires at least a 24-hour notice to prepare, but individual slices are available in the store. If serving six to eight people isn't enough for your party, there are also quarter sheets and half-sheet options.
Fans love how moist the cake is, and many call it their favorite cake. It has several layers/kinds of chocolate, including buttercream ribbons, fudgy ganache frosting, and dark chocolate cake layers, alongside the solid chocolate pieces. Reviewers say despite the large amount of chocolate, it isn't too sweet and is much lighter than they'd expected. The cake isn't overfilled, so the taste and textures are nicely balanced overall.
Wellsley Farms Three Layer Chocolate Cake from BJ's Wholesale Club
If you're throwing a dinner for a crowd or a special event, BJ's Wellsley Farms 3 Layer Chocolate Cake serves up to 18 people. That's not bad for almost 50 ounces of decadence and indulgence. Fans agree. Of the current 330 reviews on BJ's Wholesale website, nearly 300 gave the cake the highest rating. Reading a few of them makes it easy to see why the treat has such a loyal following.
Customers say the cake is rich and moist, with a pleasant texture and taste. The icing is praised for not being overly sweet and for its smooth, silky feel. Only premium ingredients are used, and that shows in the finished product.
Customers note the dessert has no artificial flavor, which can be a rare occurrence for mass-produced treats. But that's another thing people enjoy about the cake — it's made fresh daily in the store to ensure it's as fresh and tasty as possible. All of that adds up to fans calling this the "best cake ever," "fabulous," and "absolutely delicious."
Methodology
Finding items for this list was a delicious task that induced multiple loud stomach growls. Reading so many reviews and opinions on rich, chocolate cake is sure to make anyone hungry. But to be objective, only the items that had great reviews across several sources, such as local user-review sites, social media, comment threads, and formal reviews, were chosen.
Now it's your turn to try the cakes and find your own favorite replacement for Costco's full-size All-American chocolate cake. So grab a fork and a glass of something cold to fully enjoy the process!