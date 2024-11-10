For A Smokier Version Of Spaghetti, Try It Memphis-Style

What looks like Bolognese out of an Italian grandmother's nightmare, Memphis-style spaghetti is a southeastern staple you may want to try. It's doubtful that whoever coined the term "melting pot" for American cultures and cuisines had this mash up in mind; however, this dish is more than just pouring barbecue sauce on finished spaghetti; this saucy staple has become a Memphis legend.

It all starts with the sauce. The marker of a true Memphis sauce is going to be how tangy and thin it is. Other styles of barbecue sauce with a ketchup base — think Texas or Kansas City — tend to be thicker and contain fewer spices. The base of Memphis-style Spaghetti is tomato sauce, then the specialty barbecue sauce is added. The result is rather tomato forward, but the sweetness of the barbecue sauce plays beautifully with the sharp acidity from the tomato components.

Once the sauce is done, parboiled pasta and pulled pork are added, then you can let the entire concoction simmer for an additional 15 minutes so the flavors fully come together. You're left with a smoky, tangy, and robust meal – as any good spaghetti should be.