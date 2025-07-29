What Makes Alabama's Famous BBQ Sauce White?

When it comes to traditional barbecue, Alabama doesn't play around. Famous for their hickory-smoked pork and chicken, Alabamians do cookouts in their own style, and nothing displays this better than one special, home-grown condiment: white barbecue sauce. This creamy, ivory colored sauce gets its unusual hue from its mayonnaise base –- a stark contrast to the red tomato, mustard, or vinegar base in other regional American barbecue sauces.

To make a simple white barbecue sauce, you only need a few basic ingredients: creamy mayonnaise, mustard, a tangy acid like apple cider vinegar, and lemon — as well as some staple seasonings like salt, garlic, sugar, and horseradish.

2025 is actually the 100th anniversary of white barbecue sauce. Invented in the backyard smoking pit of Robert "Big Bob" Gibson in Decatur, Alabama, at a time when planks were attached to trees as tables with simple hammer and nails, Big Bob created this sauce to complement his smoked chicken. After spending over three hours in the pit, he discovered that dunking the chicken in a mayonnaise-based sauce helped lock in moisture and prevent drying. If you want to get close to where it all started, you can visit Big Bob's restaurant in Decatur: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q.

In its early days, white barbecue sauce stayed relatively obscure outside of northern Alabama, and in the 1990s, it skyrocketed in popularity when Big Bob's family began bottling and distributing the original recipe. Since then, this tangy sauce has become a staple in Southern barbecue spots, and can now be found on menus across the country in places like Portland, Chicago, and New York City.