Skip This Spam Flavor Unless You Prefer Tasteless Meat

Regardless of what you think of Spam, you can't say that it lacks flavor. Its intense taste and shelf stability are largely why it's so popular in Hawaii, and other areas with lower livestock levels, and you need both for it to be worth it. That's why when Food Republic ranked the worst and best Spam flavors, we put Spam Lite at the very bottom.

Most Spam is largely unseasoned, relying on the taste of processed meat and salt to do the heavy lifting. While some folks may not appreciate these taking up most of the protein's flavor profile, each can is more than capable of delivering some pretty heavy umami notes. However, if you remove too much fat and sodium, you essentially end up with a protein mash. Additionally, Spam Lite's lack of fat means you'd have to add extra cooking oil to achieve the right crusty exterior, which largely defeats the purpose of a low-fat alternative.

Even if you eat your Spam straight out of the can, you'll notice that something's off with the lite version right away. Salt plays an important role in aroma, especially in meat, and your sense of smell is almost as important as your taste buds when you want to enjoy something. The lack of salt may also inhibit your ability to enjoy any extra seasonings you may add, so cooking with Spam Lite ultimately just sets you up for failure.