How To Make Spam Taste Gourmet
It may be well known that Spam is popular in Hawaii, but it has its own solid following in the contiguous United States, as well. After all, why should tinned fish take all the spotlight when canned meat can be just as convenient and efficient when it comes to getting a meal on the table?
Just like its seafood counterparts in a can, Spam could just be scooped right out of the container in which it's sold, and there's no shame in grabbing a fork and going for it. But if you want to get a little bougie with your Spammy experience, consider marinating that meatiness before digging in. For a classic musubi-style marinade, start with equal parts soy sauce and brown sugar. You can simply whisk those together or level up the mixture with sesame oil, ginger, mirin, or furikake, a salty seasoning with a base of seaweed, herbs, sesame seeds, and fish flakes. Then, you can cook it in the sauce immediately or let it sit for a bit before popping it in the pan.
Of course, you can also experiment with other flavors that mingle well with the meat. Add a little smokiness to your marinade with liquid smoke or impart more Asian-style flavor with teriyaki sauce. It also plays well with fruity sweetness — try pouring in juices that pair well with pork, like pineapple and apple. Finally, if heat is what you're after, sprinkle in a little cayenne or add a splash of Sriracha to the marinade.
Jazzing up dishes with Spam
Marinating Spam is the champion of options for turning the canned meat into something seemingly gourmet, but there are other ways to use it that can transform meals into mouthwatering morsels any time of the day. Need to get your protein in when the sun rises? Try swapping out the classic Canadian bacon for a few slices of Spam for a hot take on an eggs Benedict, or use it in place of sausage on a breakfast sandwich. For a side dish, create a memorable morning hash by tossing some seared cubes in a pan with potatoes.
You can also make the meat into a lunchtime winner by sliding it in between cheese slices and bread for a next-level grilled cheese, or substitute it for other meats in your favorite sandwiches — your BLT could very easily be an SLT. It's also ideal for beefing up last night's leftovers when you're turning them into a mid-day meal. Grill and dice the Spam, then stir the pieces into mac and cheese, marinara-smothered noodles, or even fettuccini Alfredo. Or take a sleepy can of soup to the next level with the meat to add pizzazz to creamy or broth-based soups.
If you're looking for a hearty dinner, the pork-based product has that covered, too — it can be a value-add to rice bowls, sushi, kabobs, pizzas, and burgers. And don't forget to take appetizers to the next level, as well. Turn that crab rangoon into a Spam rangoon, fold it into spring rolls (or egg rolls), or mix it into your favorite two-ingredient dip to get a party started.