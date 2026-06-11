How To Make Spam Taste Gourmet

It may be well known that Spam is popular in Hawaii, but it has its own solid following in the contiguous United States, as well. After all, why should tinned fish take all the spotlight when canned meat can be just as convenient and efficient when it comes to getting a meal on the table?

Just like its seafood counterparts in a can, Spam could just be scooped right out of the container in which it's sold, and there's no shame in grabbing a fork and going for it. But if you want to get a little bougie with your Spammy experience, consider marinating that meatiness before digging in. For a classic musubi-style marinade, start with equal parts soy sauce and brown sugar. You can simply whisk those together or level up the mixture with sesame oil, ginger, mirin, or furikake, a salty seasoning with a base of seaweed, herbs, sesame seeds, and fish flakes. Then, you can cook it in the sauce immediately or let it sit for a bit before popping it in the pan.

Of course, you can also experiment with other flavors that mingle well with the meat. Add a little smokiness to your marinade with liquid smoke or impart more Asian-style flavor with teriyaki sauce. It also plays well with fruity sweetness — try pouring in juices that pair well with pork, like pineapple and apple. Finally, if heat is what you're after, sprinkle in a little cayenne or add a splash of Sriracha to the marinade.