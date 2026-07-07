11 Spam Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Korean barbecue is supposed to be both sweet and savory, something Spam Korean BBQ Flavored promises with its pork-chicken combination and mix of spices. According to the listed ingredients, this rendition of the product blends soy sauce, paprika, and sesame oil into the meat. The list implies solid flavor with a little kick to make it stand out. But while this tin of Spam is easy to cut and serve, it's much more difficult to keep down.

I wanted to like the Korean BBQ flavor considering how delicious the ingredients sound on paper. But when put into practice, each one feels like it's trying to fight against the other, both out of the can and after cooking. One bite can contain a strong soy sauce flavor which, while decent on the surface, completely overwhelms the meat. Another can be spicier, more paprika-driven, with a kick harder than any of the more heat-driven Spam flavors that exist. It's inconsistent, as though every flavor has been sequestered to a different part of the meat block.

And on the rare bites where the flavors finally seem to mesh with one another, they just don't taste very good. I found myself spitting a chunk out into a napkin due to a muted, nutty flavor that just didn't sit right on the taste buds. Even with its interesting ingredient combination, Spam Korean BBQ Flavored just doesn't match up to its promised taste.