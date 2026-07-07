11 Spam Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Created in 1937 and owned by Hormel Foods Corporation, Spam has been a fixture of quick lunch meals for almost a century. The meat mix of Classic Spam is a household icon, with millions across the United States alone regularly enjoyingthe canned product. However, as time has gone on, new flavors of Spam have popped up, expanding the brand from the simplicity of its past to a more versatile, multi-flavored future.
But as the product has expanded its horizons, it's also begged the question: Which flavors of Spam are actually worth buying? With so many to choose from, it can be difficult to settle on the best. Luckily, I bought and tried several flavors of the canned meat, taste testing each of them to see which is really worth taking home. With a variety of uniquely divine tastes, some spicy surprises, and a few dull duds, this carefully procured list reveals which versions of Spam are (and are not) worth adding to your next meal.
11. Spam Lite
One of the healthiest approaches to the brand, Spam Lite is unfortunately the ham-based product at its worst. Boasting "25% less sodium, 50% less fat, 33% fewer calories," than the regular version, Spam Lite delivers a healthier option than every other variety. Unfortunately, that doesn't help in the flavor department.
Whether right out of the can or pan-seared, Spam Lite is missing one special attribute: Substance. The meat tastes off-kilter, the lack of fat and sodium creating a rather gross flavor. Although the core combination of pork and chicken (yes, this and other versions of Spam lists mechanically separated chicken as an ingredient) makes for a decidedly meaty taste, the lack of additional sodium and fats made it unpleasant to eat. Those attributes are vital to keeping Spam tasty; without either, the meat loses its signature flavor.
While cooking Spam Lite can help mask its crude, unsavory flavor, it's not enough to justify the health benefits. Spam Lite was an easy choice for last place — it's an inferior experience to every other flavor, including another healthy alternative found later on this list.
10. Spam Korean BBQ Flavored
Korean barbecue is supposed to be both sweet and savory, something Spam Korean BBQ Flavored promises with its pork-chicken combination and mix of spices. According to the listed ingredients, this rendition of the product blends soy sauce, paprika, and sesame oil into the meat. The list implies solid flavor with a little kick to make it stand out. But while this tin of Spam is easy to cut and serve, it's much more difficult to keep down.
I wanted to like the Korean BBQ flavor considering how delicious the ingredients sound on paper. But when put into practice, each one feels like it's trying to fight against the other, both out of the can and after cooking. One bite can contain a strong soy sauce flavor which, while decent on the surface, completely overwhelms the meat. Another can be spicier, more paprika-driven, with a kick harder than any of the more heat-driven Spam flavors that exist. It's inconsistent, as though every flavor has been sequestered to a different part of the meat block.
And on the rare bites where the flavors finally seem to mesh with one another, they just don't taste very good. I found myself spitting a chunk out into a napkin due to a muted, nutty flavor that just didn't sit right on the taste buds. Even with its interesting ingredient combination, Spam Korean BBQ Flavored just doesn't match up to its promised taste.
9. Spam Hickory Smoke Flavored
Canned ham and Spam are different beasts, with most flavors of Spam also adding other meats to the mix. But for the Hickory Smoke Flavored version, pork shoulder and ham are the name of the game. This rendition promises a smoky addition to the taste, making it seem like the meat has been roasted over an open flame. Sadly, that promise makes this the most underwhelming flavor of the bunch.
Spam Hickory Smoke Flavored isn't bad, per se. Biting into a pan-roasted piece, I enjoyed the taste in a general sense. The meat was flavorful, salty, and soft, while also carrying a slight tinge of smoke — but that's it. It felt like a rather lackluster rendition of "hickory smoked." This is likely because this version of Spam isn't prepared any differently than the rest, simply using artificial hickory smoke flavoring to try and give it that added boost.
Unfortunately, that artificiality became more prominent with every bite. This isn't a block of Spam trying to deliver a beloved flavor reminiscent of a campfire. Instead, it felt like a farce, tricking me into thinking there's a deeper level of dedication to the taste, when there really isn't. While it's fine enough for what it is, Spam Hickory Smoke Flavored is weaker than what its label would have you believe.
8. Spam with Real Hormel Bacon
Spam with Real Hormel Bacon smells delicious. Pulling the can open, I was immediately hit by the savory scent of bacon — it was almost as if there were a crispy plate right in front of me. This Spam utilizes real bacon and bacon fat mixed with the typical pork shoulder and ham, so the scent makes sense. But there's a slight problem: Since bacon is also a pork product, this version just doesn't stand out as much as others on this list.
That's not to say it's bad, though. Biting into this variation for the first time, the aftertaste brimmed with a pure bacon flavor, notably smoky and somewhat sweet. This stood out just enough to differentiate it from other forms of Spam, providing what would be a strong breakfast substitute for real bacon. But therein lies the problem — the bacon flavor sits firmly beneath the regular Spam taste. It's just not very strong
Since every core ingredient in Spam with Real Hormel Bacon comes from pig, there's an overlap that makes it taste more powerful, but not much different from Spam Classic. I still enjoyed the bacon flavor. But folks who buy this in hopes of a bacon-heavy version of Spam will likely wind up disappointed at how close this is to the original.
7. Spam Hot and Spicy
Spam Hot and Spicy is the first Spam flavor on this list that has a sturdy, memorable bite to it. With red pepper and paprika as additives, this mouth-burning variant sports the ham, pork, and chicken combo of many Spam versions, but with the added bonus of boisterous heat. It's a simple change, and one that won't be for everyone. But, as a spice fiend myself, this wound up being the first flavor to really stick the landing on what it promises and how it's delivered.
A word of warning to any prospective purchasers: Spam Hot and Spicy comes equipped not only with spicy-yet-savory meat, but also small orange clumps brimming with burn. It's the first visual hint at just how hot this flavor can get. Biting into it for the first time, my mouth was enveloped in a careful blend of meat and heat. It takes a few seconds before it truly kicks in, though, delivering a taste that, at times, made it feel like I was swigging from a bottle of hot sauce. Luckily, it was never overwhelming.
The aforementioned orange clumps are perfect for spreading atop a slice of meat, too. Melting into a stovetop-cooked portion, it significantly boosts the spice content, strong enough for anyone who enjoys a mighty, fiery kick. While it won't be to everyone's liking, if you're a spice connoisseur, Spam Hot and Spicy will more than satisfy.
6. Spam Oven Roasted Turkey
Most Spam is canned ham with pork shoulder, such as the Classic flavor, with the occasional addition of chicken. But there's one version that differs from the rest in this primary meat makeup: Spam Oven Roasted Turkey. Per the label, the most unique flavor of them all is exactly what it says it is. A block of white turkey bolstered by turkey broth, this rendition is a suitable substitute in a would-be deli sandwich. It's also quite delicious on its own, both straight from the can and seared on a pan.
As it turns out, ditching the typical taste of Spam works to this flavors benefit. There's a certain richness to the turkey that's not present in other flavors, especially once it's been cooked. The white meat tastes like it's been roasted, the flavor accentuated best after it's been heated on a pan. I found myself eating far more of it than expected, particularly on crackers. An earthy tinge brings the whole bite together.
There's also a slight mushiness that makes it easier to chew than other varieties, too; the consistency is viable for numerous gourmet Spam dishes. Though turkey might not be what you expect from a can of Spam, this flavor is versatile and bold enough to stand out.
5. Spam Teriyaki
Both savory and sweet, Spam Teriyaki lives up to the expectations of its label. Pork, ham, and chicken are supported by soy sauce powder, soybean oil, and paprika to create a delectable teriyaki taste. Hormel itself recommends using its Teriyaki brand for Spam musubi, a popular dish in Hawaii. While I've yet to make this dish and see what all the hype is about, Spam Teriyaki seems like it'd be delicious alongside rice, nori, and any other teriyaki-adjacent addition.
The consistency of the meat is what struck me first. It was very easy to cut, while also maintaining the thickness which defines some of the best Spam types. But taking a bite raised its positive aspects to a whole new level. The teriyaki taste is strong, nearly overshadowing the meat. But, even when there's a slice that's a little too heavy on flavoring, the overall experience remains just balanced enough to work.
The teriyaki taste is strongest in a cooked slice, which will make this Spam variety underwhelming for those who eat it from the can. But, as someone who prefers to sear the meat before digging in, the taste was bold and flavorful. It's why Spam Teriyaki stands out among a sea of other flavors, boldly triumphing by doing something just a little bit different with its approach to the brand.
4. Spam 25% Less Sodium
While Spam Lite removes a lot of what makes Spam taste delicious, Spam 25% Less Sodium only reduces one element of the canned meat — yes, you guessed it, sodium. Even with the reduced salt content, this version has the exact same consistency as Spam Classic, right down to its light pink coloring.
When biting into this variety, though, the difference is apparent — it's notably less salty than the original. This allows the pork and ham taste to stand out just a little bit more, somewhat unmasked by the lack of sodium in the block. It comes across most prominently when cooked, as a prepared slice of the Spam brims with its signature savory flavor. That said, the lack of saltiness does leave the bite just a bit underwhelming.
Even though 25% Less Sodium is perfectly worthwhile for anyone seeking a classic taste without the added salt content, it also somewhat lessens the meat's quality for me. This brand of Spam is not as flavorful as what remains for this list, simply because the lack of salt is noticeable. But if you're looking for that signature Spam flavor while watching your salt intake, Spam 25% Less Sodium will do the job. It's still the healthiest alternative available, and is just close enough to Classic to rank just below it.
3. Spam Classic
There's nothing quite like the original. Employing the decades-old recipe that turned the brand into a household icon, Spam Classic combines pork and ham into a solid block versatile enough for any number of dishes. Straight from the can or cooked golden-brown, the base is simple and effective, helping it stand high above its many spinoffs.
As the first Spam I tried for this list, Classic acted as the baseline, and it still impresses quite well on its own. Its savor is immaculate, offering a rich yet balanced experience. The ham-pork combo is also quite salty, a necessity to keep the meat fresh while locked away inside of its can. But that salt content only adds to the deliciousness, even in just a small slab.
The original flavor is suitable for anything from sandwiches to salads, easy to slice or mince up. Its versatility and basic ham and pork taste doesn't try to overcomplicate. Instead, this approach makes it all the better, as it's much easier to customize than flavors which already come equipped with a predetermined taste. But even with endless possibilities to its name, Spam Classic makes for a perfectly delicious meal all on its own.
2. Spam Jalapeño
Although my love of spicy food is why Spam Jalapeño is ranked so highly on this list, I can assure trepidatious readers it's not as heated as it sounds. But, as the name suggests, there's still a noticeable kick. Spam Jalapeño takes the sweet and spicy flavor of its namesake pepper and combines it with the typical pork and ham. Though this change is simple, it elevates the meat in such a lovely way that it instantly became one of my favorite flavors of Spam ever made.
The combination of meat and jalapeño flavor is powerful, with the sweetness of the pepper radiant across every bite. But even with the promised pepper, it's not overly spicy. Spam Jalapeño is certainly punchier than Spam Classic, but it doesn't reach the same mouth-burn feelings as the Hot and Spicy version. Instead, it maintains a balance that doesn't overwhelm the meat — the jalapeño is an added flavor, not a replacement or a signature. To my taste buds — which are, admittedly, partial to a little extra heat – this version is much more tolerable for customers averse to spicy foods.
What really aids this Spam variety is that its advertised flavor comes from real jalapeños. While others on this list use powders or substitutes to achieve their labeled flavor, Spam Jalapeño uses actual, chopped chili peppers integrated into the meat mixture. It makes the product taste more natural, and thus, all the more potent. It's what makes Spam Jalapeño is so delicious and one of the brand's very best.
1. Spam Maple Flavored
Sporting a divinely sweet flavor that mixes expertly with the savory meat, Spam Maple Flavored delivers the best experience of anything the brand has to offer. While the classic pork-ham combo remains the star, the block also comes doused in a "natural maple flavor" that uses molasses as part of its base. This variety provides a tasty combination of flavors that proves more versatile, and more delicious, than any Spam that's come before it.
You can actually see the flavor before you taste it — this block of Spam sports a brown coloring reminiscent of syrup. A single bite transported me to a breakfast table of sweetly-glazed ham slices beside a serving of scrambled eggs. Cooking a slice only further accentuated the flavor — the sugary, savory combination of meat and maple create something remarkably comforting, bolstered by a texture that's not too soft and not too rough.
And though you might immediately consider this as a breakfast meat (and rightfully so), maple flavor is for more than morning dishes. It also provides a delicate, sweet-savory balance excellent for sandwiches, salads, and even sweet treats. Its flavors are so potently delicious that Spam Maple Flavor can be eaten with any meal, at any time of the day.
Methodology
For this ranking, I purchased as many flavors of Spam as I could find at my local grocery store and tasted each one, both straight from the can and cooked in a pan. Classic Spam was used as a baseline from which to judge the rest, given it's the original version of the canned meat product.
Taste was the primary factor in this ranking, especially for varieties that touted a key difference in flavor to Classic Spam. Texture was also important, as some versions were mushier or tougher than others. The final factor was versatility with different meals, preparations, and dishes — some of these flavors simply work better with a wider variety of preparations or at different times of day. These factors combined helped me determine my ranking from worst to best.