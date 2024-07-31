There's A Reason Spam Is So Beloved In Hawaii

Since Hormel Foods introduced Spam in 1937, the canned meat has taken on a life of its own. It comes in 11 flavor varieties, and people eat 12.8 cans every second across 50 countries, according to Hormel Foods. In the United States, though, Hawaiians are responsible for consuming 7 million cans each year, says the brand — the most per capita.

The state's love for the product started in 1941, when World War II troops around the world received over 100 million pounds of Spam. At the time, Pearl Harbor was a crucial U.S. naval base that received food imports from the mainland. But, there was a major concern that food shipments wouldn't make it to the island, so residents would stockpile cases of the meat product and drive up demand. Spam is shelf-stable, lasting up to five years after its manufactured date, so it's one of the best canned meats to buy and stash away — it's even a chef-approved canned food.

After the war, Spam was largely adopted into the state's culture. Islanders typically fry and eat it with rice but have begun getting creative with the meat in other local dishes. Some have even started making their own versions of Spam from scratch.