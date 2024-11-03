Add Subtle Sweetness To Sausage Gravy With One Breakfast Staple

A good sausage gravy is the star of any breakfast. Full of meaty flavor with a rich texture, it pairs with any number of side dishes. But if you're looking for something new, change up the star ingredient in your sausage gravy with a bit of maple flavor.

Typical gravies are often exclusively savory, but adding maple syrup after the milk opens up a world of flavor opportunities that fits with everything from pancakes to simple buttermilk biscuits. You can also enrich the gravy by using maple sausage from the start. Sugar and pork go together like peas and carrots, whether it's brown sugar in a pork shoulder rub or honey glaze over a ham. The extra touch of maple goes beyond simply adding sugar and creates a truly unique flavor that's perfect to start your day.

The best part? You hardly have to change your normal recipe unless you want to. The extra sugar means you have to keep a close eye on the gravy to prevent it from burning. However, it pairs perfectly with the ingredients of classic sausage gravy. If you do want to spice up your breakfast further, there are plenty of additions you can use for extra flavor.