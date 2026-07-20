In-N-Out Vs Five Guys: The Chain With The Cheaper Burger Combo

Five Guys and In-N-Out are two chains that rank among the best fast food burgers according to diners, and they each represent a different geographical region of the United States. Five Guys started in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, and most of its locations are east of the Mississippi River. In-N-Out was founded earlier, in 1948, in Baldwin Park, California, a city in Los Angeles. Both restaurants keep simple menus: burgers and plain combos (burger, fries, drink) to choose (though you can get hot dogs or sandwiches at Five Guys too). To figure out which one is cheaper, we looked at comparable burger combos: Five Guys' classic combo and In-N-Out's hamburger combo (combo no. 3); both combos include a single-patty burger, fries, and a drink. Prices may vary a bit by location, but the restaurant with the cheaper combo is In-N-Out at $8.70, with Five Guys at $14.99 (though we also found it priced at over $18 in New Jersey — so keep in mind that prices at Five Guys vary much more considerably).

This shouldn't come as a surprise, since Five Guys is more expensive than other chains, but to really understand the value, you need to judge by what you get. A burger combo meal at FGs weighs just over 500 grams (262 grams for a burger, 227 for fries, and 22 ounces for a drink) while the equivalent at In-n-Out is just under 350 grams (209 grams for a burger, 125 for fries, and 15 ounces for a medium drink), a 37% difference.

If you divide the cost of each combo by its total weight to calculate the price per gram, the former is still more expensive but not by much. Five Guys' combo meal offers a bigger value, saving you over $3, or about 19%, off your total if you were to order the same items à la carte. In-N-Out's combo price is the same as ordering each item separately. There are some other big differences between these two chains that may help you decide which one gives you the most bang for your buck.