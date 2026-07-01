In-N-Out Customers Wish The Fast Food Chain Had This Condiment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was something missing from my first In-N-Out experience, and I knew why. The California-based chain seems to have a ban in effect on one essential burger condiment (at least for me): mayonnaise! Maybe it's because my first American hamburger was a Whopper, Burger King's best burger, which includes mayo, that I feel it must contain the creamy sauce. Some on social media have argued that since In-N-Out already has a creamy, mayonnaise-based sauce (spread) it puts on its burgers, it doesn't need to offer mayonnaise. However, not everyone likes this sauce, including me. Like McDonald's Big Mac sauce, the flavor reminds me of the aftereffects of chasing too many beers with too many chilli dogs, and then riding a rollercoaster.

The lack of mayonnaise at the burger chain has some criticism from some Facebook users, including one who asked, "What's the point of this establishment?" (per Facebook). But die-hard In-N-Out fans had some choice words for these detractors, including one Facebook user who observed, "It amazes me that there are [a small number of people who] would just like to change In-N-Out." Another Facebook user offered this advice to mayo lovers: Buy some packets of mayo online and keep some in the car. I guess I'll have to do the same when I visit again.