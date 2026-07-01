In-N-Out Customers Wish The Fast Food Chain Had This Condiment
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There was something missing from my first In-N-Out experience, and I knew why. The California-based chain seems to have a ban in effect on one essential burger condiment (at least for me): mayonnaise! Maybe it's because my first American hamburger was a Whopper, Burger King's best burger, which includes mayo, that I feel it must contain the creamy sauce. Some on social media have argued that since In-N-Out already has a creamy, mayonnaise-based sauce (spread) it puts on its burgers, it doesn't need to offer mayonnaise. However, not everyone likes this sauce, including me. Like McDonald's Big Mac sauce, the flavor reminds me of the aftereffects of chasing too many beers with too many chilli dogs, and then riding a rollercoaster.
The lack of mayonnaise at the burger chain has some criticism from some Facebook users, including one who asked, "What's the point of this establishment?" (per Facebook). But die-hard In-N-Out fans had some choice words for these detractors, including one Facebook user who observed, "It amazes me that there are [a small number of people who] would just like to change In-N-Out." Another Facebook user offered this advice to mayo lovers: Buy some packets of mayo online and keep some in the car. I guess I'll have to do the same when I visit again.
A restaurant's strong regional identity may be why it doesn't meet your regional expectations
One Facebook user wrote that the reason for In-N-Out's mayonnaise ban is that "there is not enough demand" to make it worth the cost of adding a new product. Some on Facebook owe this to regional food preferences, suggesting that In-N-Out caters to the California food culture with which it's intimately connected. I (and many others) think it's just a chain choosing to have a simple menu to streamline ordering, but there's some truth to this. Customers' demands for specific toppings may also reflect their own regional idiosyncrasies. For example, one customer's demand for ranch dressing at the fast-food chain struck me as odd, but apparently, it's common in some parts of the country, like Utah's fry sauce, or the fact that In-N-Out carries sweet tea in the South but not in California.
A restaurant brand may struggle to expand while simultaneously maintaining its original identity and meeting new demographics' culinary preferences. Nevertheless, certain brands lean heavily into their local roots while doing just that, like Culver's. This chain started in Wisconsin, features decor in its restaurants that remind you of its Dairy State origins, and serves regional Midwestern specialties, like cheese curds. But the burger chain allows for a lot of order customization and offers a variety of free sauce packets, including mayonnaise. It's all part of the chain's dedication to top-notch customer service, which In-N-Out also provides.