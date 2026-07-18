The 8 Best Refrigerator Brands That Customers Swear By

Those looking for the Ferrari of refrigerators will likely have heard of Sub-Zero. Many consider this Wisconsin-born brand to be the acme of refrigeration technology, with a price tag that reflects its top-tier quality. Buyers cite the good service and generous warranty as key draws for Sub-Zero refrigerators, along with the dual compressor technology they use. Additionally, many advocate this brand as the only appliance you'll find that lasts 20 years.

While other run-of-the-mill refrigerators come with a single compressor that propels air from the frozen section into the refrigerated section, which can bring along odors and cause freezer burn, Sub-Zero does not. Sub-Zero's line of refrigerators utilize two compressors, with one compressor devoted to refrigeration while the second compressor tackles freezing. Not only does this dual compressor prevent odor transfer and temperature issues, many Sub-Zero customers believe it also helps your appliance work less hard.

These superior refrigerators also boast at least 20 years of daily use along with LED lighting to illuminate the interior and a night mode so you're not blinded by your appliance's lights in the dark. Still, such features are just one of the many reasons customers love these high-end appliances, with fans citing the longevity of these machines, ability to keep produce fresh longer than standard refrigerators, and tank-like durability as core features.

Other customers praise these refrigerators for their repairability, admiring that they are designed to be repaired rather than disposed of, with parts rarely being discontinued. Many such customers mention their Sub-Zero's as having lasted 25 to 30 years or longer, making this fridge a great choice for environmentally-friendly and eco-conscious individuals.