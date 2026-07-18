The 8 Best Refrigerator Brands That Customers Swear By
Choosing a refrigerator can be a mind-boggling undertaking. For every positive review, there's seemingly another horror story that cancels it out, with someone claiming they dropped thousands on a brand new appliance only to have it break down six months later. Other regretful buyers claim long waits for repairs, malfunctions just after the warranty expires, and poor customer service. While such reviews can help inform you of what refrigerator brands to avoid, they don't help shed much light on which ones to trust.
Whether you're worried your refrigerator isn't going to last much longer or yours has already conked out, you don't have to go into this decision blind. We've dredged through the online reviews, customer complaints, and buyer recommendations to highlight the top brands that customers swear by, whether you're aiming to buy your home's most-used appliance new or opting for a pre-loved replacement. From high-end brands to wallet-friendly appliances, these are the top refrigerator brands that buyers stand behind.
1. Bosch
A company that dates back to 1886, Bosch has been providing folks with well-crafted German technology for more than a century. Fans of Bosch refrigerators seem largely satisfied with their purchase, going as far as to call their newfound appliances incredible. Customers love the compartments and produce drawers, with one user claiming they've stored half an avocado inside with it staying green for days.
This is likely due to Bosch's VitaFresh technology, which seals in moisture with sensors that balance temperature and humidity to keep your produce fresher than standard refrigerators. Bosch's FreshProtect filters also help keep fruits fresher longer by absorbing ethylene gas in produce drawers to slow the ripening process and decrease refrigerated food waste. Customers agree it works, with one reviewer noting how produce lasts longer in these drawers than those that are stored in other parts of the refrigerator.
Bosch buyers recommend opting for a model with the ice maker inside the freezer and interior water dispenser, like the Bosch 800 series. Reviewers proclaim that the water tastes great and the ice maker makes an immense amount of ice that melts beautifully into drinks. You'll also find models with specific beverage drawers, holding up to 17 bottles of wine or 35 cans. But these aren't the only intriguing characteristics that Bosch refrigerators have. Not only has Bosch been declared a brand trusted by Good Housekeeping — all of its appliances are Energy Star certified as well.
2. Frigidaire
When it comes to selecting a basic refrigerator that lasts a long time, Frigidaire seems to be an often-repeated name. Buyers repeatedly recommend this century-old appliance manufacturer for anyone who wants a frills-free refrigerator with staying power. Many customers recommend opting for a model without any smart features like Wi-Fi and interior cameras if you're looking for a reliable appliance with as few issues as possible.
Appliance techs and consumers both seem to agree: the less bells and whistles you buy, the less problems are likely to arise down the road. This finding is echoed by JD Power, who found that the more advanced the appliance is, the more can go wrong, with a higher rate of issues arising with appliances with smart technologies, like built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features.
Luckily, Frigidaire has many refrigerators without these unnecessary elements. A budget-friendly brand, Frigidaire has long been a company that prioritizes intuitive and straightforward designs over fancy features and trimmings. Its line of refrigerators are known for their stable temperature, sturdy build, and roomy interior, working well for both families and individuals.
3. True Residential
While the True brand has been supplying commercial refrigerators for decades, it's only recently added residential appliances to its roster, applying the same industrial-level quality to its home line. Fans of this brand adore the combination of simplicity, functionality, and aesthetics, complimenting the self-closing drawers and color choices of this luxury brand.
Like their commercial counterparts, True's residential line is incredibly easy to clean. With stainless steel surfaces inside and out, this nonporous material is great for those who take pride in keeping a tidy fridge, with no nooks or crannies for bits of food to fall in. The hinges and handles are incredibly sturdy, with the door having the ability to open to 120 degrees. True is highly-recommended for outdoor refrigerators and beverage coolers as well, with the durable product standing up to harsh weather.
These appealing appliances are also wonderful for homeowners seeking out a custom look. True's home line comes in 16 different color options with six different hardware choices. Not only will your True refrigerator be commercial grade, it can be tailored to your personality, whether you prefer an emerald appliance with gold hardware or a slate blue fridge with copper accents. You can even select which side of the appliance you'd prefer your hinges to be on!
4. Sub-Zero
Those looking for the Ferrari of refrigerators will likely have heard of Sub-Zero. Many consider this Wisconsin-born brand to be the acme of refrigeration technology, with a price tag that reflects its top-tier quality. Buyers cite the good service and generous warranty as key draws for Sub-Zero refrigerators, along with the dual compressor technology they use. Additionally, many advocate this brand as the only appliance you'll find that lasts 20 years.
While other run-of-the-mill refrigerators come with a single compressor that propels air from the frozen section into the refrigerated section, which can bring along odors and cause freezer burn, Sub-Zero does not. Sub-Zero's line of refrigerators utilize two compressors, with one compressor devoted to refrigeration while the second compressor tackles freezing. Not only does this dual compressor prevent odor transfer and temperature issues, many Sub-Zero customers believe it also helps your appliance work less hard.
These superior refrigerators also boast at least 20 years of daily use along with LED lighting to illuminate the interior and a night mode so you're not blinded by your appliance's lights in the dark. Still, such features are just one of the many reasons customers love these high-end appliances, with fans citing the longevity of these machines, ability to keep produce fresh longer than standard refrigerators, and tank-like durability as core features.
Other customers praise these refrigerators for their repairability, admiring that they are designed to be repaired rather than disposed of, with parts rarely being discontinued. Many such customers mention their Sub-Zero's as having lasted 25 to 30 years or longer, making this fridge a great choice for environmentally-friendly and eco-conscious individuals.
5. Whirlpool
Whirlpool owners seem largely happy with their purchase, with several customers praising these appliances for lasting a decade or more without issue, agreeing the basic units often last the longest. While customers cite issues with some models with ice makers or built in water dispensers, several buyers recount the basic units are incredibly reliable (and you'll never have to clean out your dirty ice maker again).
This much-loved brand is recommended for those looking for durability and an appliance that can stand up to regular use by large families. The organization options are also appealing, with many models having customizable features, such as adjustable glass shelves and door bins that allow users plenty of adaptable spaces to store their food and drinks.
Additionally, Whirlpool is a good brand to look into if you're considering a side-by-side refrigerator. Whirlpool carries the lowest repair rate among side-by-side refrigerators when compared to GE, Frigidaire, Samsung, and LG, according to its website. Similar findings were supported by the JD Power U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study, which ranked Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerators second in refrigerator reliability compared to other brands.
6. Fisher & Paykel
Established in 1934 and designed in New Zealand, the Fisher & Paykel brand may be lesser known, but its supporters are stalwart. Several buyers have claimed they've had their product for 10 years or more with no issues, calling the interior storage and shelves top-notch, along with the design being beautiful and high-quality. The only complaints any customers seem to report are issues with the ice maker having ice cubes stick together, but overall, most find this to be a minor issue.
A brand that sits on the higher end of the price scale, all Fisher & Paykel appliances are driven by the company's unique philosophy, known as the Social Kitchen. This design principle looks at the home kitchen as a place that is multipurpose and communal, rather than a space solely for preparing food. Such is the reason they provide additional refrigeration options, like under counter models in addition to full-size refrigerators that effortlessly blend with your kitchen or stand as a statement piece on their own.
Fisher & Paykel allows for integrated design in your home's most used space, offering panel ready appliances that let your refrigerator disappear into your kitchen design. Such models come with an unfinished door and mounting hardware that allows you or a cabinet installer to affix matching panels to your refrigerator. Find this unnecessary? There are also models outfitted with stainless steel, stunning enough to be the focal point of your kitchen.
7. GE
While GE refrigerators in general might receive mixed reviews, customers who settled on the GE Profile or Café Appliances line seem pretty pleased with their choice. The GE Profile is highly applauded, with customers loving the autofill water pitcher inside some models that dispenses ice cold water. Unlike models with exterior water dispensers that can leave unsightly drips down the door, this internal pitcher keeps everything tidy and can either dispense water from a spigot or be entirely removed to take a cold carafe of water to your guests.
Meanwhile, the Café line is lauded for its blend of functionality and handsome appearance, giving customers a luxury look and plenty of customizable options. Buyers of the latter can choose from three colors and multiple hardware choices in their appliance, making for a refrigerator that carries a sophisticated appearance without a high-end price tag. But this appliance line isn't all about aesthetics. Customers also love the well-lit interior, leaving no shadowy corners where food can be forgotten.
It's also worth mentioning that GE refrigerators seem to lead the charge when compared with other brands, with GE models ranking highest in French door refrigerator reliability, top-mount freezer refrigerator reliability, and side-by-side refrigerator reliability as found by the JD Power U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study.
8. Danby
If you're looking for a reliable mini fridge for your dorm, office, or drink storage, Danby is a customer-approved brand. Born in Canada in 1947, Danby has been in the appliance game for more than 75 years, offering dependable refrigerators, freezers, and more for compact spaces. As such, the brand has become well known in North America as a company that provides reliable small appliances.
Consumers commend Danby mini fridges for their temperature regulation, dependability, and Energy Star rating. Other reviewers rated these miniature appliances for having the most consistent temperature and good warranty. The sleek design, decent storage capacity, and quiet operation of these Canadian appliances doesn't hurt, either.
Danby offers its line of compact refrigerators in a variety of styles and options, including those in black, white, and stainless steel look, as well as those with glass doors. You'll find models that offer solely refrigeration, optimal for bar or beverage storage, as well as those with a freezer.
Buyers heartily approve of both, declaring they keep food and beverages cool while using minimal energy. Many models also come with a reversible door hinge that can be adjusted for either left-handed or right-handed opening, while others come with innovative design features like unique can storage systems or a see-through vegetable crisper equipped with a glass cover.
Methodology
Curious how we determined which refrigerator brands customers swear by most? Popular refrigerator brands sold in the U.S. were compared using buyer reviews, online discussions, and consumer recommendations from recent years. To select the most-recommended names in refrigeration, factors included ratings of the brand overall, ease and frequency of repairs, design features, perceived reliability, and longevity as reported by consumers.