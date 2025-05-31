The Simple Method That Creates So Much Less Fridge Waste

While a fully-stocked fridge is a sight for sore eyes, it's also a prime accomplice in food waste. People often load their groceries without a well-thought-out system, and this leads to more perishable foods getting lost among those with longer shelf lives. To mitigate this problem, create an "Eat me first!" section, highlighting those items that need attention sooner.

The particulars will differ from one household to the next, but pay attention to expiry dates. It's true, use-by and sell-by dates are fraught with confusion, but for some items, they can mean all the difference. While we might expect dairy products to be the most volatile, it's actually seafood and meat that has the shortest shelf life, even in the refrigerator. These items only last up to five days in the fridge, though cured meats will buy you two to three weeks. Fresh produce also belongs in the "Eat me first!" bin, and a helpful trick is to pre-portion veggies to cook with your meat products, saving you time, effort, and, ultimately, food.

This section in your fridge is also perfect for leftovers, which have a tendency to be placed in Tupperware "for later" and then forgotten about until they are well past their prime. You can even take this one step further with a separate leftovers bin right next to the "Eat me first!" area.