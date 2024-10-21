The Best Way To Clean Out Your Fridge's Dirty Ice Maker

Having an ice machine in your fridge is pretty darn convenient — you can skip the ice trays (or alternatives that let you make ice cubes without a tray) and just let your refrigerator do the work. However, cleaning your ice maker from time to time is a necessary task, and dismantling such an intricate part of your fridge can seem daunting. Luckily, learning how to follow just a few simple steps can make this chore less burdensome.

Before rolling up your sleeves to clean your grimy ice maker, gather some essential cleaning supplies such as a bowl of warm soapy water, a sponge, and some cleaning cloths. Start by going through your freezer and discarding any old or expired food. Residual odors from opened or spoiled food products can affect the taste of your ice. Once you have this task squared away, unplug your refrigerator to keep your ice maker from running throughout the cleaning process.

Next, remove the ice basin and discard all ice cubes. If you're unsure how to properly disconnect your ice bin, consult your owner's manual (you can likely find it online on the manufacturer's site if you threw it away years ago). Wipe down any parts of your ice maker that can't be removed with a warm cloth. Once the bin is completely empty, gently wash the interior with warm soapy water. While you can certainly pop your refrigerator shelves in the dishwasher for an odor-busting clean, using this appliance to clean any part of your ice maker is not recommended.