How Long Refrigerators Typically Last

Starting more than a hundred years ago, people used ice boxes to keep their perishables cold. While the engineering behind them ensured they could last pretty much forever (they were basically cupboards chilled with huge blocks of ice), they eventually went out of fashion as new technology took over: refrigerators. Mid-century fridges were actually smarter than today's versions, and they used to last decades longer than modern models. Whereas people once had it good, with these large appliances lasting up to 50 years, today's versions typically only operate at peak condition for an average of 12 years (per U.S. Department of Energy).

Because this is just the average, some obviously work for fewer years, like 10 or so, while others might chug along for 18 to 20. Unfortunately, if you're in the market for a new refrigerator and you're on a budget, the more expensive models do tend to have better longevity because you're paying for higher-quality materials and stronger design principles.

If you can't afford a super-premium refrigerator, but you want to make the most of what you've got, you can help your fridge attain a longer lifespan by treating it well. No, that doesn't mean buying it flowers and high-quality chocolates, but rather keeping it clean, both inside and out, and especially dusting the coils in the back twice a year. Ensure the door seal is airtight, and keep the fridge at the right temperature — no lower than 35 degrees Fahrenheit and no higher than 38. Finally, don't overload the fridge, but don't let it sit too empty, either.