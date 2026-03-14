5 Refrigerator Brands You Should Think Twice About Buying, According To Consumer Reports

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A kitchen cornerstone, fridges perform one simple task: keeping food chilled. Accordingly, you'd think shopping for the appliance wouldn't make you lose your cool. Unfortunately, the fridge market is a tough one. While costs are generally lower than in decades past, the variety of styles, included features, and number of manufacturers can make selecting a model overwhelming.

Not to mention, browse the reviews of many models and you'll dependably find someone reporting an issue. Thankfully, there's always trusty Consumer Reports to distill research into a methodical approach. The website offers a "Most and Least Reliable Refrigerator Brands of 2026" guide, which delineates by style of fridge, awarding brands a score based on both reliability and owner satisfaction. Note the lowest-ranked brand per category, and it's a convenient way to avoid disappointments while shopping.

After all, fridge-related letdowns cover a surprising scope. Whether it's the widely reported Samsung temperature-control problems, the niche freezer struggles of built-in Dacor models, or frequent compressor issues, this roundup helps to eliminate repair headaches. Combine it with hacks like finding an affordable way to buy a fridge without financing, and you'll stock your kitchen with an appliance without issue.