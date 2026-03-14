5 Refrigerator Brands You Should Think Twice About Buying, According To Consumer Reports
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A kitchen cornerstone, fridges perform one simple task: keeping food chilled. Accordingly, you'd think shopping for the appliance wouldn't make you lose your cool. Unfortunately, the fridge market is a tough one. While costs are generally lower than in decades past, the variety of styles, included features, and number of manufacturers can make selecting a model overwhelming.
Not to mention, browse the reviews of many models and you'll dependably find someone reporting an issue. Thankfully, there's always trusty Consumer Reports to distill research into a methodical approach. The website offers a "Most and Least Reliable Refrigerator Brands of 2026" guide, which delineates by style of fridge, awarding brands a score based on both reliability and owner satisfaction. Note the lowest-ranked brand per category, and it's a convenient way to avoid disappointments while shopping.
After all, fridge-related letdowns cover a surprising scope. Whether it's the widely reported Samsung temperature-control problems, the niche freezer struggles of built-in Dacor models, or frequent compressor issues, this roundup helps to eliminate repair headaches. Combine it with hacks like finding an affordable way to buy a fridge without financing, and you'll stock your kitchen with an appliance without issue.
Frigidaire top-freezers are frequently criticized
A top-freezer fridge is a long-produced, widespread classic whose stacked configuration makes it easy to fit into kitchens both new and old. Generally, manufacturers score favorably in this category, but take note of Frigidaire's reputation on Consumer Reports. The brand scores a 67/100 on the reliability scale, trailing many well-reviewed options.
Certainly, this brand's models look sleek, but they fail at a significant task: keeping produce cool. Innovative rack designs and all-steel construction fall through whenever the temperature turns unsafe, even amid day-to-day operation. "If you open the door, it's [30 degrees Fahrenheit] to start and within 90 seconds of opening the door, it's [60 degrees]. It takes over 20 mins to cool down to [40 degrees]," noted a user on Reddit. Others claim contained products may not reach safe-to-consume temperatures, with an abundance of hot spots throughout the model.
Worryingly, issues appear soon after purchase. A Redditor reported that their Frigidaire refrigerator stopped cooling after only two months of use, with a separate user in the comments noting the same problem. It's a glaring issue that affects many, making this brand one to avoid.
Despite convenient designs, Electrolux refrigerators often fail consumers
Design-wise, French door-style fridges offer lots of convenience. Divided into a top fridge and bottom freezer section, the top half boasts two doors that fold out simultaneously — lending lots of space and stocking ease. Unfortunately, such design features don't help once an appliance isn't functioning properly, a common occurrence across the Electrolux lineup.
Scoring a worrying 17/100 on Consumer Reports' reliability scale, the fridge's reputation is widely reported online. Oftentimes, issues arise in the freezer department, leading to liquid disasters. "It NEVER made ice well, much less than [half] the time. It finally stopped completely," noted a Reddit user. Meanwhile, a Facebook poster reported a growing escalation of issues with their model: "My Electrolux fridge first had flickering lights. Then it made the alarm sound. Then I [realized] it wasn't cooling or freezing well."
The repetitive nature of such repairs can be especially frustrating. "Mine has been repaired about [six] times," noted a Reddit user. Subsequently, you'll often need to clean your fridge only to run into the same issues soon down the line. To further the trouble, many consumers also express dissatisfaction regarding the warranty — meaning when inevitable faults arise, finding support isn't so easy.
Samsung refrigerators suffer from a negative reputation
Among fridge brands, few carry a more negative reputation than Samsung. Lawsuits regarding unsafe temperature control and ice makers have been filed, the brand scores unfavorably across Consumer Reports categories, and customers have long circulated negative reports by word of mouth. "Every Samsung appliance we have owned has died way too soon," one Redditor shared. In fact, the issues are so bad some professionals avoid the brand altogether. "I had to call six appliance repairmen to find someone to look at my Samsung fridge. The first five told me they don't service Samsung," notes a Reddit user on a different thread. "Turns out, they're unfixable garbage. Who knew?"
Accordingly, while the top-freezer design is an affordable, classic choice, Samsung's model takes the lowest Consumer Reports rating of 45/100, making it one to skip. "The freezer is no longer getting cold enough and doesn't freeze anything anymore and [is] not making ice anymore," noted a Facebook user. So don't be one of a multitude, and steer clear of a Samsung purchase.
Poor design and frequent failures plague KitchenAid refrigerators
Side-by-side fridges feature two tall vertical fridge and freezer sections, with doors that swing open to reveal the contents inside. Although narrow, such models do lend extra freezer space — necessitating stress-free cooling. It's a snazzy setup, so long as you don't buy KitchenAid-brand ice boxes. The brand received a not-so-enticing 29/100 from Consumer Reports; hence why many know about the KitchenAid mixer, but not so much the fridges. As with the company's other products, the appearance is sleek. However, once the aesthetics age and breakdowns occur, such a premium is no longer worthwhile. "A lot of money for an old design that's known to be loud and not particularly long lasting," pointed out a Reddit user.
Additionally, many express dissatisfaction regarding the crisper drawers, which easily get stuck or fracture. "I'm confirming that the drawers (ALL OF THEM) are garbage unless empty," wrote a frustrated customer (via Best Buy). Others report loud fans and wonky handles. "Fit and finish is horrible," noted a disappointed reviewer (via Home Depot). Not to mention, some KitchenAid models even fail at foundational tasks. "The fridge randomly stops cooling, with temperatures soaring up to [84 degrees Fahrenheit] — completely unsafe for food storage," a Reddit user wrote. So avoid refrigeration headaches, and don't buy a KitchenAid model.
Dacor's sleek aesthetics cannot mask its performance flaws
Seamlessly blended into cabinet space, a built-in fridge may not mesh into every kitchen, but the design certainly pleases the eye. However, such enhanced aesthetics do come at a great initial investment in the appliance's price, installation fees, and maintenance. Essentially, repairing a built-in fridge is a headache — all the more reason to avoid an unreliable brand like Dacor. This company's model placed among the lowest-rated offerings, with a 41/100 on Consumer Reports' reliability scale.
On Reddit, consumers report a range of off-putting stories. "Within a year, it malfunctioned and required repairs. While Dacor fixed it once, it broke down again shortly after," noted one user. Another commenter reported a worrying series of freezer failures, which even necessitated a house deep-cleaning. "We stopped leaving anything at all in the freezer when we were not at the home," they wrote.
To cement the frustration, many negative testimonies come accompanied by jarring customer service complaints. The brand's Yelp page encompasses one terrible experience after another, covering an array of Dacor's products. "My Dacor refrigerator failed on November 1, 2025, due to a sealed-system defect — something the warranty clearly covers. But what followed was not support ... it was abandonment," wrote a customer. The appliance may look modern to the eye, but such abundant mishaps evince that mid-century fridges were actually smarter than today's versions.